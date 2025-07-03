Chelsea is a 2025 All-America City

There was some nervousness among the Chelsea delegation as the winners were being introduced in the packed hall, and Chelsea’s name has not been yet announced.

The feeling was that Chelsea had clearly distinguished itself with its informative and enlightening 10-minute presentation, its video highlighting the city, and its stellar work in climate change and sustainability, two of the themes of this year’s National Civic League All-America City Awards Program.

And in a moment that will be remembered forever by the members of the Chelsea delegation, it was announced that Chelsea had won the 2025 All-America City Award. A celebration ensued, capped by City Manager Fidel Castro’s emotional award acceptance speech (see speech at the end of this story)

Maltez had built a dream team of city department heads, city councillors, school and police leaders, and representatives of Chelsea’s most electrifying organizations, Gladys Vega’s La Colaborativa and Roseann Bongiovanni’s GreenRoots – and the team delivered an historic victory.

Chelsea’s presentation featured speaking roles by Rep. Judith Garcia, Beatriz Pereira Moraes, City Council President Norieliz DeJesus, Geneliz Herrera, Mariangelí Echevarría-Ramos, Emily Granoff, Barbara Espinosa Barrera, Grace Agosto, Yaritza Morales-Gonzalez, City Councilor Lisa Santagate, and Police Sgt. Star Chung. The presentation was flawless.

Maltez credited the duo of Director of Housing and Community Development Ben Cares and Deputy Director of Chelsea Housing and Community Development Emily Granoff for their most impactful contribution to the victory.

“Ben and Emily were in charge of the materials for the presentation,” said Maltez. “They developed all the props, all the scripts, and led all the rehearsals.”

Maltez also singled out Kelly School Principal Lisa Lineweaver, who was representing the School Department with Parent Information Center Director, for her role in the achievement.

“Lisa hosted us at the Kelly School and was kind of the glue in the trip,” said Maltez.

Supt. of Schools Dr. Almi Abeyta can certainly take pride in the professional representation of her school system by Lineweaver and Mojica.

Lineweaver wore an “I Love Chelsea Schools” jersey and that symbolized the spirit of the Chelsea delegation.

Said Lineweaver, whose daughter, Holly Hatleberg, was the valedictorian of the Chelsea High School Class of 2025, “It was such an honor to be able to be here and represent Chelsea Public Schools and all of the staff, the families, and the students that give their all to their learning every single day, and to know that we have a whole city surrounding us to really lift kids and welcome and educate all.”

As usual at any Chelsea-related event, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennifer Hassell was in the house supporting the mission as a member of the delegation and a proud Chelsea resident.

“We won a three-peat,” said Hassell. “I’m so excited. It’s been an honor to represent the Chamber here. I’m honored that Fidel asked the Chamber to participate in this event. The award was well deserved and this is what community is about. I’m so excited to bring this win back to Chelsea and present this on Chelsea Day.”

City Councilor Lisa Santagate was making her second trip to Denver, having been a part of the delegation that took home the All-America City Award in 2014. The other returning Chelsea delegates were Lisa Lineweaver, Mike Sandoval, Dan Cortez, and Matt Frank.

“I was teaching at the time (2014) and came to Denver and we took home the prize and it was extremely exciting,” said Santagate. “It was even more exciting this team as a city councilor. You know how much I love my Chelsea. I was born in Chelsea, my family came from Sicily and settled here, and Chelsea has been so good to my family. And the fact that I can be here representing such a special place is a magical thing for me. I’m glad that we can this home for the people of Chelsea, especially at this time in our history when our city and its residents have been struggling a lot with so many things happens. So, this award is really for them.”

Councillor-at-Large Roberto Jimenez-Rivera was accompanied by his wife, School Committeewoman Dr. Sarah Elizabeth Neville, and their two children, Roby and Gloria, at the event in Denver.

“The kids were sleeping when we won, but Sarah and I were up there on stage celebrating with everyone,” said Jimenez-Rivera, who was first elected in 2024. “My experience in Chelsea keeps getting better. I’ve gotten to know more and more people, get more involved in everything that our community needs, and one of those things has been our environmental justice and resiliency work which has been highlighted here. We’re doing great work. We know that. And it’s really exciting when we are recognized for that, so that everybody else can know the great work that is happening in Chelsea.”

Maltez called the whole weekend “a win for everyone.”

“It was an amazing experience, but what was truly special is how everyone in the delegation showed up, participated, and really showed the entire country the heart and the spirit of Chelsea,” said Maltez.

On the triumphant bus ride to Denver International Airport Monday morning for the flight back to Chelsea, the first song played was Queen’s “We Are The Champions.”

Yes, there were some anxious moments during the awards presentation ceremony, but Fidel Maltez and the Chelsea delegation ulitimately left Denver as undisputed champions.

City Manager Fidel Maltez AAC Award acceptance speech

“My name is Fidel Maltez and I am proud to be Chelsea’s City Manager. We are honored and humbled to accept Chelsea’s third All-America City Award.

“This win is special. At a time when low-income and immigrant communities across the nation are under attack, we stand before you proudly to say: Chelsea is strong, Chelsea is united, and Chelsea is an All-America City in 2025.

“We bring this award back home – not just as a recognition, but as a declaration. A declaration that the energy of our culture, the strength of our people, and the dreams we carry will continue to shape a brighter, more just, and more inclusive future for everyone in Chelsea.

“From clean air to cool blocks to energy justice – Chelsea is a testament when frontline communities lead, bold climate solutions follow. This is what resiliency looks like. This is what justice sounds like.”