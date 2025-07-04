DiDomenico congratulates Chelsea on earning prestigious AAC Award

Sen. Sal DiDomenico delivered his congratulatory wishes on behalf of the district to City Manager Fidel Maltez and the Chelsea contingent on receiving the All-America City Award. Following is Sen. DiDomenico’s statement:

“Congratulations to all my friends in Chelsea for being named the 2025 All-America City and taking home this honor for an impressive third time. This recognition is absolutely deserved and only reminds us what we already know: that Chelsea is vibrant and thriving because they embrace diversity and shared values. I couldn’t be prouder to represent this extraordinary community that is uniquely situated to solve any problem and create lasting opportunities for everyone because they bring people, nonprofit organizations, and local government together to address issues and make decisions as one.”