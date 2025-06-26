Council Gets Update on Soldiers’ Home Project

By Adam Swift

City Manager Fidel Maltez provided the city council with an update on the redevelopment of the Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea project at Monday night’s meeting.

According to project developer Pennrose, there have been some delays due to the financing of the project, but that construction of Phase I could get underway by December, with the project remaining a priority for the state.

The redevelopment project is a public-private partnership between the state and developer Pennrose.

In February, Pennrose representatives appeared before the council and stated that the construction of the first phase of the four phase project was slated to get underway this September.

“The city has been working very closely with the developer, Pennrose, on the (development),” Maltez stated. “Our Department of Public Works is also in close coordination with a water line replacement needed for the project. Pennrose has shared that financing for the project has grown more difficult due to increased interest rates and high construction costs.

“Pennrose has shared with our team that the project remains on track and remains a priority for the Commonwealth.”

The design process calls for 240 units over four phases.

Pennrose representatives have stated that all 121 veterans currently living on site will be able to remain on the property during construction and will have a place in one of the newly updated units.

Veterans will have 100 percent preference for the affordable units at the redeveloped Veterans’ Home.

There will be centralized social services provided onsite provided by Soldier On, a private nonprofit organization that provides veterans services at similar locations, according to Pennrose.

Pennrose is preserving all nine buildings that are on the current Soldiers’ Home site, with the only scheduled demolition set for the one-story incinerator building.

The new construction for the project includes 18 units of townhouses, a two-story cafe and community building, and a new building on the east parcel at the corner of Hillside and Crest Avenue.

Phase I is scheduled to include 69 units.

“Based on feedback from the Commonwealth on the design and funding process, closing and construction commencement for Phase I are now anticipated to occur in December 2025,” stated Karmen Cheung, the regional vice president for Pennrose. “The Commonwealth has reiterated to Pennrose and the development team that this project is a high priority for their office and that they are committed to providing the necessary resources to ensure a smooth and timely closing and construction process.”

The closing for Phase II is still anticipated to occur in early 2026, with construction commencing concurrently and full completion projected in the fall of 2027, according to Cheung.

“Pennrose will continue to design and coordinate Phases III and IV while construction on Phases I and II is underway; however, we would like to reiterate that current residents of the Soldiers’ Home will be moved into their new homes in Phases I and II before Phases III and IV begin construction,” Cheung stated.