Thumb’s Up for Maltez

Committee gives positive review of first 18 months

City Manager Fidel Maltez.

City Manager Fidel Maltez received a positive, strong performance evaluation for his first 18 months in office from the City Council’s Evaluation Committee.

The committee praised his leadership in areas such as budget management, neighborhood improvements, public safety, and community engagement, and presented Maltez with his performance evaluation during a meeting on June 23.

“City Manager Maltez has brought a high-energy and inclusive leadership style to City Hall. His deep commitment to Chelsea is exactly what this City deserves and needs during these challenging times. As one department head noted, ‘Simply put, we are lucky to have Fidel,’” said Committee Chair Councilor Jimenez-Rivera. “His hands-on leadership style, visibility in the community, and efforts to expand civic engagement have built trust and strengthened civic participation. In only 18 months he has already had a profound impact in City Hall and set up long-term projects that will continue to pay off as we seek to meet Chelsea’s evolving needs.”

The evaluation committee was composed of Jimenez-Rivera; City Councilor President Norieliz DeJesus; and Councilors Todd Taylor; Leo Robinson; and Tanairi Garcia; and the evaluation was informed by feedback from the committee members, department heads, and the community at-large.

While the report highlights many successes, it also points to areas for growth for Maltez, who is encouraged to sharpen the City’s long-term strategic vision, especially around economic development and housing. There is also a call for deeper community engagement, particularly with residents whose voices are less often heard, and for clearer timelines on major planning efforts like Chelsea !Pa’lante, Onward!

“To the people of Chelsea – our City Councilors, residents, business owners, non-profits, and City and School staff – I’m proud of the progress we’ve made together and excited for the work ahead,” said Maltez. “Over the next 18 months, a top priority will be strengthening the long-term vision of the City, especially around housing, economic development, inclusive engagement and our shared goals of building a more equitable, vibrant, and connected Chelsea where every resident feels heard, valued, and empowered.”

The summary of City Manager Maltez’s performance evaluation is available on the City website at www.chelseama.gov/citymanager. Questions about the evaluation can be directed to the Committee Chair, Councilor Roberto Jimenez-Rivera [email protected].