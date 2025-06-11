Family Legacy

A proud son, John Nicewicz, remembers his beloved mother, Alice Nicewicz

By Cary Shuman

John Nicewicz and his siblings are fondly remembering their mother, the late Alice Francis (Day) Nicewicz, who passed away recently at the age of 98.

Mrs. Nicewicz and her husband, Frank Nicewicz, shared 32 years of marriage before Mr. Nicewicz’s passing in 1986.

“My father’s cousins had a band, the John Nicewicz and Sons Orchestra, that used to perform at the Polish Political Club (PPC) on lower Broadway, and my parents would go there to listen to music and dance. That’s where they first met,” said John. “My dad was Polish, and my mother was Irish and English. They were married in September, 1952.”

The Nicewicz family lived on Tudor Street and later on Guam Road in Prattville. In her senior years, Mrs. Nicewicz lived for a dozen years on Admirals Hill.

“My brother, Bob, lived in a condo on Admirals Hill and he got to see my mother a lot,” said John appreciatively.

Mrs. Nicewicz worked as a home health aide at Intercity Homemakers. Mr. Nicewicz worked as a supervisor at Murdoch Corp., a Chelsea-based electronics company. Following his career at Murdoch, Mr. Nicewicz worked at the Chelsea Soldiers Home.

A large, close-knit family

Alice and Frank Nicewicz had four children, Jean, John, Richard, and Robert. There are four grandchildren, Jason and Christian Nicewicz, and Jerry Swankoswki Jr. and Crystal Swankowski, and four great-grandchildren.

“My sister and I went to Our Lady of Grace School,” recalled John. “My two younger brothers attended Chelsea public schools.”

John recalled some fun-filled days at Voke Park and “the Guam Road projects.” He played baseball in the Chelsea Little League and Chelsea Pony League, later excelling as a member of the Northeast Regional High School team, graduating in 1978.

“I played on the same Orioles team with Mike Lush, Jerry Dion, Bob Ham, and some other great ones in the Pony League,” said John Nicewicz, who worked at Summit Press in Chelsea. “I played in a couple of All-Star games myself.”

Most importantly, as John reflects on his excellent baseball career, he says respectfully, “My parents came to all my games – every single one of them. They brought their lawn chairs. I also played Chelsea Youth Hockey from Pee Wees to Bantams. My brothers played Little League Baseball.”

In a jestful note about his high school years, John said, “I used to drive my parents car around the parking lot. I did take eventually take driver’s education.”

Family trips to New Hampshire

Among John’s favorite childhood memories was taking summer trips with the family each year to Angle Pond in New Hampshire.

“We would rent a place for a week, and we would visit on weekends,” said John. “We had some great times.”

Alice and Frank Nicewicz enjoyed each other’s company, relishing their time together at social events and family gatherings.

“When we got older, my parents, who loved to dance, used to go to the American Legion Post in Everett on Friday nights,” said John. “My parents also bowled at Granada Lanes in Malden and in the PPC Bowling League.”

John said his mother often visited her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in Florida.

“She loved the grandkids and great-grandkids dearly,” said John. “She also visited her sister in California, and then they would travel to Hawaii.”

“And she loved the Bruins – she was a big sports fan,” said John, a former season ticketholder. “And she loved my dog, Hazel, a Goldendoodle. We would visit my mother all the time.”

A full and meaningful life

John Nicewicz, who was born in 1960, said his mother enjoyed a rich and fulfilling life as the matriarch of the prominent Chelsea family.

“She was 98, and she was really looking forward to turning 100,” said John. “If you asked her how old she was, she would say, ‘I’m almost 100.’’’

Chelsea has lost a lifelong resident and a beautiful connection to its historic past. “She loved this city,” said John.

John Nicewicz said there will be a celebration of his mother, Alice Nicewicz’s life, this summer.

“We have so many good memories and good times as a family that we’ll cherish forever,” said John.