Officer Nicole McLaughlin Honored with Statewide Law enforcement Exemplary Performance Award for Mental Health Advocacy

Special to the Record

Chelsea Police Officer Nicole McLaughlin has been awarded the Law Enforcement Exemplary Performance Award by the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health.

This distinguished recognition honors her pivotal role in advancing mental health and crisis intervention services through her assignment to the HUB model—a groundbreaking, multi-agency initiative supporting some of Chelsea’s most vulnerable residents.

Officer McLaughlin will be formally recognized and presented with the award on July 29 in Worcester.

Officer McLaughlin has been instrumental in the success of the HUB model in Chelsea. Working alongside the department’s Community Engagement Specialist and numerous partner agencies—including healthcare providers, housing services, social workers, and mental health professionals—she has helped deliver timely, coordinated support to individuals experiencing behavioral health crises, homelessness, and substance use disorders.

The HUB model—originating in Canada and first adopted in the U.S. by the Chelsea Police Department—focuses on early identification of individuals at elevated risk and delivering proactive, compassionate intervention before crises escalate. This collaborative approach reflects a modern vision for public safety that prioritizes well-being and community trust.

“Officer McLaughlin’s work with the HUB team has been nothing short of transformative,” said Police Chief Keith E. Houghton. “Her partnership with our Community Engagement Specialist and other agencies has helped connect hundreds of individuals to mental health care, housing, and addiction recovery services. She has become a vital bridge between law enforcement and social support systems.”

Since its inception, the HUB initiative has served over 1,000 individuals, significantly reducing emergency service calls related to mental health and improving long-term outcomes through coordinated care. Officer McLaughlin’s compassion, professionalism, and dedication have been central to these successes.

“Officer McLaughlin embodies the spirit of community policing—one that sees officers not just as enforcers, but as advocates, connectors, and protectors,” said Houghton. “We are honored to celebrate this statewide recognition of her work and the model she represents, which is now setting a national standard for integrating mental health strategies into public safety.”

The Chelsea Police Department congratulates Officer McLaughlin on this well-deserved award and reaffirms its commitment to supporting collaborative, health-centered solutions through the HUB model.