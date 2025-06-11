Chelsea Police Department Joins North Metro Swat Team in Partnership with Everett and Revere Departments

Special to the Record

The Chelsea Police Department recently announced its formal partnership with the North Metro SWAT Team, a regional tactical unit comprising highly trained officers from the Chelsea, Everett, and Revere Police Departments. This strategic collaboration enhances the region’s ability to respond to high-risk incidents and critical threats with coordinated, well-equipped, and professionally trained personnel, according to Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton.

On May 27, a comprehensive tryout and selection process was conducted for Chelsea Police Officers seeking appointment to the North Metro SWAT Team. The rigorous evaluation, consistent with the team’s standards since 2016, included a physical fitness test, learning application scenarios, a team stress event, and a formal panel interview. Senior tactical commanders and team leaders from all three departments oversaw the selection process.

After a thorough review, the five officers from Chelsea who were selected for appointment to the North Metro SWAT Team were Sergeant Kyle Meehan, Officer Joseph Varraso, Officer Rafael Serrano, Officer Aristides Rodriguez, and Officer Damian Strait.

These officers demonstrated exceptional performance in leadership, physical readiness, decision-making under stress, and teamwork, according to the chief.

“Joining the North Metro SWAT Team represents a critical step forward in strengthening regional emergency response and inter-agency coordination,” said Houghton. “I commend all our officers who participated and congratulate the selected individuals. Their commitment reflects the professionalism and readiness of the Chelsea Police Department.”

Houghton said the Chelsea Police Department looks forward to working closely with its partners from the Everett and Revere Police Departments to ensure the safety and preparedness of the communities.