Chelsea and Somerville ask Federal Court to Block Stripping of Federal Funding

Special to the Record

Last Tuesday, June 3, the sanctuary cities of Chelsea and Somerville asked a federal court to block the Trump Administration’s attempts to strip them of federal funding because they refuse to be coerced into participating in the Administration’s mass deportation efforts, according to a lawsuit.

The Cities’ preliminary injunction motion follows a formal notice issued the previous week by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), designating both Cities as jurisdictions that must change their policies “immediately” or face consequences.

Represented by Lawyers for Civil Rights, the Cities filed their lawsuit in February 2025, asserting that the Administration’s heavy-handed tactics—threatening to “de-fund” and prosecute them for failing to bend to the President’s will—violate their Constitutional rights. Last week’s motion asks the court to enjoin any such attempts while the lawsuit proceeds.

Somerville and Chelsea have identified as welcoming/sanctuary cities since 1987 and 2007, respectively, recognizing that victims and witnesses are less likely to report crimes if they know that local police are working in concert with federal immigration authorities. By avoiding that entanglement, sanctuary cities improve public safety and

quality of life not just for immigrant residents, but for all residents and community members, according to a press release from Lawyers For Civil Rights.

Since his inauguration, President Trump has issued a series of Executive Orders threatening to cut off federal funds to sanctuary cities; the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has warned of criminal and civil prosecutions against them while purporting to freeze all DOJ funding; and the Department of Transportation (DOT) has said it will de-prioritize transportation funding to sanctuary cities, among other

actions taken by the Administration. Most recently, on May 29, DHS published a list of jurisdictions, including Chelsea and Somerville, that it claims “obstruct the

enforcement of Federal immigration laws” and warned that they must “immediately review and revise their policies” or face consequences.

“The President cannot use federal funding as a weapon to force local governments to undermine public safety and participate in his mass deportation efforts,” said Oren Sellstrom, Litigation Director of Lawyers for Civil Rights, one of the Cities’ attorneys.

Sellstrom said with the preliminary injunction motion, they seek to protect sanctuary and welcoming cities, so they can continue to make public safety decisions that are in the best interests of their residents.

“Chelsea will not be bullied or intimidated into enforcing federal immigration laws, and we will not allow federal policies to dictate how we care for people that call Chelsea home,” said Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez. “We stand firm—alongside our

neighbors in Somerville and our partners at Lawyers for Civil Rights—in defending the rights and dignity of our immigrant communities. Chelsea is a city built by immigrants, sustained by their contributions, and strengthened by our shared values of inclusion,

justice, and resilience. We will continue to protect and serve every resident, regardless of their immigration status.”

Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne said the city’s residents know that the community is safer when police focus on preventing crime rather than raiding the local sandwich shop.

“We know that stripping cities of their rights, erodes everyone’s rights,” she said. “We know that spreading hate and lies about an entire group of people has historically led to harm and injustice for all.

“And we know that withholding federal funding for no good reason threatens the health and safety of all residents,” the mayor continued. “We urge the Administration to honor our Constitution, pursue humane immigration reform instead, and let us serve our communities as we know best. This isn’t something you should have to fight for in

court—but Somerville will continue to stand up for our rights.”

Somerville received approximately $19.4 million in federal funds to support a variety of community and public safety services in fiscal year 2024, including roadway safety initiatives, homelessness prevention services, and efforts to address and reduce youth tobacco usage and alcohol consumption. During that same fiscal year, Chelsea

received approximately $14.5 million in federal funding, including for education and a downtown reconstruction project.