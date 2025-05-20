ZBA Continues Park Street Development Project to the June 10 Meeting

By Adam Swift

With two of the bigger cases before it continued until next month, the zoning board of appeals was able to make quick work of its regular meeting last week.

The proposal for a 120-unit mixed-use development on several lots, including 105-115 Park Street, was continued until the ZBA’s June 10.

That project is scheduled to come before the planning board on May 27. During the April meeting, planning board members raised concerns about the scope of the project and parking and asked if the developer could consider making some changes to the plans.

The ZBA also continued the proposal for 18-24 Grandview Road to its June 10 meeting.

Like the Park Street project, the proposal for a two-family home on the lot was continued to the May 27 planning board meeting for further discussion. Some board members and neighbors had concerns about the size of the house and potential parking issues it could create.

In new business at last week’s meeting, the planning board opened public hearings on two smaller projects.

Joe Perlatonda is seeking a special permit and variance to construct an addition to his Clinton Street home for use by his in-laws. One neighbor did raise some concerns about privacy and additional parking concerns as a result of the request.

That project will be before the planning board on May 27 for a recommendation before heading back to the ZBA for a potential vote on June 10.

The same timeline is in effect for the request by Alex Monterray to add a roof deck to his residence on Medford Street. Monterray noted that there are no other options for outdoor space at his residence.

In addition, the ZBA determined that a request for a modification to a prior approval for a development at 469 Washington Ave was a minor modification and would not have to go back before the ZBA and planning board for further action.

Hector Prieto said he is seeking to replace the previously approved permeable pavers for the driveways at the address with a regular driveway. City planning officials agreed that the proposed additional wells that will be added to the project will address drainage concerns at the address.

Prieto said that because of the slope of the driveways, the permeable pavers would not be able to properly settle and could create future issues.