City Celebrates the Battle of Chelsea Creek this Saturday

Lexington and Concord get a lot of the glory when it comes to the story of American independence.

The latest 250th Battle of Chelsea Creek celebration event was held at the Williams School and included a petting zoo.

But this Saturday, Chelsea gets its day in the historical sun with a festival at Port Park on Marginal Street, celebrating the 250th anniversary of the important, but often overlooked, Battle of Chelsea Creek from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Battle of Chelsea Creek took place from May 25 to May 27 in 1775, shortly after the shots heard ‘round the world in Lexington and Concord. In addition to being the first naval battle of the Revolutionary War, the battle marked the first instance in which American forces captured a British warship—the HMS Diana.

The festival kicks off this Saturday with an official opening ceremony featuring fife and drum, remarks from city and elected officials, followed by a special presentation by John McGough of Historical Services, The Adjutant General’s Office.

Events planned throughout the day include:

Parade: From 11.30 a.m. – noon at Marginal Street

Opportunity to explore the SSV Ernestina-Morrissey, the 1894 schooner from the Massachusetts Maritime Academy, as you learn about the first British vessel captured and destroyed—the HMS Dian

Artillery demonstrations (12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m.)

Revolutionary-Era Militia Encampment

Musket Firing Demonstrations thru the day

A Children’s Spot with colonial games, historical schoolmaster station, and a balloon artist

In addition, there will be a Bent Water Brewery beer Garden and local food vendors from Tawakal Halal Cafe, Bella Isla Express, Antojitos Latinos Chelsea, Orlando’s Fully Baked, Boba Tea & Snow Ice House, and Lily Jello’s Factory. There will also be a merch stand hosted by the Chelsea Chambers of Commerce.

A highlight of the event will be the original cannon captured from the HMS Diana, on display for the first time in Chelsea. This historic artifact was taken by Groton’s Asa Lawrence and his men in May 1775.

The Governor Bellingham-Cary House Museum (34 Parker St, Chelsea) will host a free Open House from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering exhibits and storytelling about Chelsea’s Revolutionary past.

In East Boston, there will be a community celebration at Condor Street Urban Wild.

“The Battle of the Chelsea Creek is not something that we talk about a lot, but we think that the Battle of Chelsea Creek … it really was one of the starting points of the American Revolution,” said City Manager Fidel Maltez. “What we are really looking forward to is acknowledging that history that Chelsea played, and also, through reenactments, bringing that history back.”

In addition to highlighting the historical importance of the Battle of Chelsea Creek, Maltez said the day will also be a great opportunity for the community to come together.

“It’s going to be a really good time to bring the community out, have some fun, really celebrate the history that Chelsea has played, not only in the Commonwealth, but in this country,” said Maltez.

Maltez pointed to the hard work many have put into making the day a reality, including Lourdes Alvarez, the city’s arts, culture, and creative economy manager.

“Personally, I am grateful for the opportunity to live and work in a city with such a rich history,” said Alvarerz. “The Battle of Chelsea Creek is a story that deserves to be told for generations to come, including to my own young child. Especially in times like these, when we must continue to defend freedom and democracy as core values of our society, it’s an honor to play a role in this historic moment.”

Alvarez said preserving our city’s history is a task that cannot be achieved without community-driven efforts, and that it’s a true privilege to witness firsthand the dedication and passion from reenactor groups, elected officials, our city staff, police, fire, emergency management, DPW, small business owners, local stakeholders, the East Boston Museum, the Revolution 250 team, and the state MA250 group; all coming together to make this a once-in-a-lifetime event.

“A special thanks to the Eastern Minerals team and the captain Tiffany Krihwan and crew of the Ernestina-Morrissey for joining us in this adventure,” Alvarez said. “These celebrations have been in the making for over nine months, and we can’t wait for the public to enjoy all the activities we’ve coordinated with so much love and care.”

This event is funded by a MOTT grant and is sponsored by Eastern Minerals.

Transportation and

Parking Information

For easy access to the event, attendees can choose from various transportation options, including public transit via the SL3, 104, 111 and 112 bus routes, Uber services, or personal vehicles.

Public Transit

The event is accessible via the SL3 and 111 bus routes:

Silver Line SL3:

Stop: Eastern Avenue

0.6-mile walk via Marginal St

111 Bus:

Stop: Woodlawn Park St @ Williams St

0.5-mile walk via Williams St and Marginal St

104 and 112 Bus:

Stop: Central Ave @ Lynn St

0.3 mile walk via Lynn St

Parking

Parking will be available at Eastern Minerals (located at Marginal St, between Shawmut St and Highland St) and at Chelsea Point (Marginal St @ Willow St). If you’re using GPS to navigate to Chelsea, please enter the address: 99 Marginal St, Chelsea, MA. Additional parking options are also available throughout Downtown Chelsea.