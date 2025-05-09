News in Brief

City launches new budget development software platform

Chelsea recently launched a new budget development software platform designed to streamline the way the city plans budgets, allocates resources, and communicates financial information to the public.

This new system will significantly improve the efficiency of internal budget development processes while enhancing the city’s ability to share timely, transparent, and accessible financial information with residents, staff, and stakeholders, according to city administration officials.

The platform will support a wide range of functions critical to effective municipal financial planning, including:

Efficient Operating Budget Development: The tool enables collaborative budget creation across departments and includes features for publishing an online, interactive budget website and producing a detailed budget book.

Workforce Planning: City departments will have better tools to forecast and manage staffing needs in alignment with financial planning.

Capital Budgeting: A dedicated module will support the planning, prioritization, and publishing of the City’s capital investment program.

Improved Reporting and Transparency: Real-time dashboards and customizable reports will provide clear, actionable insights for decision-makers and the public alike.

“This new platform marks a major step forward in our efforts to modernize city operations,” said City Manager Fidel Maltez. “By investing in technology that supports smarter, more transparent budgeting, we’re better equipped to meet the needs of our residents and ensure accountability in how we use public funds.”

The implementation of this software is part of the city’s ongoing commitment to efficient governance, data-driven decision-making, and responsive public service, he added.

For more information and to explore Chelsea’s new budget portal, visit chelseama.gov.

TD Bank awards $200,000 grant to local nonprofit

Local nonprofit the Chelsea Restoration Corporation is looking to make good use of a recent $200,000 grant.

TD Charitable Foundation, the giving arm of TD Bank, recently announced $7.2 million awarded to 36 nonprofits across the bank’s Maine to Florida footprint and in Michigan through the 19th annual Housing for Everyone grant program. Each $200,000 grant will support solutions for low- to moderate-income (LMI) homeowners struggling to maintain homeownership.

The Chelsea Restoration Corp. will put the $200,000 grant towards maintaining low-to-middle income households in the organization’s catchment area. The grant will also support the CRC’s free, personalized foreclosure prevention counseling and one-time direct support for emergency assistance.

Many households in LMI communities face significant challenges that threaten their ability to sustain homeownership, including rising property taxes, increasing home repair costs, and risk of foreclosure. To help address these issues, TD selected grant recipients focused on programs such as those that provide post-purchase homeownership support, foreclosure counseling, financial assistance funds (when accompanied by post-purchase counseling), essential repairs, energy efficiency improvements, legal assistance, and/or property tax relief programs.

“Amid rising housing costs, these organizations play a vital role in supporting homeowners in communities across TD’s footprint to afford critical repairs, avoid foreclosure, correct tangled titles, and so much more,” said Paige Carlson-Heim, Director of the TD Charitable Foundation. “The efforts of the Housing for Everyone grantees are so appreciated, as their work is essential to protecting homeowners and providing long-term stability in our neighborhoods. By supporting these nonprofits, we hope to help mitigate the threat of home loss while ensuring homeowners have the resources and resilience they need to sustain long-term homeownership.”

Chelsea resident sentenced for fentanyl trafficking

A Dominican national residing in Chelsea was sentenced last week in federal court in Boston for fentanyl trafficking.

Junior Baez Sanchez, 32, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Patti B. Saris to three years in prison. Baez Sanchez is subject to deportation upon completion of the imposed sentence. In January 2025, Baez Sanchez pleaded guilty to two counts of distributing fentanyl and one count of failing to appear for court, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Baez Sanchez distributed more than 40 grams of fentanyl in Chelsea on June 2, 2020 and in Malden on July 15, 2020. In March 2021, Baez Sanchez was indicted by a federal grand jury and was scheduled for trial in October 2022.

Baez Sanchez failed to appear for court as required on Oct. 4, 2022—less than two weeks before trial—and the court issued a warrant for his arrest. Approximately two years later, on Sept. 24, 2024, Baez Sanchez was arrested on the warrant after law enforcement stopped a vehicle driven by Baez Sanchez. At the time of his arrest, Baez Sanchez had 12 clear bags of fentanyl in his pocket, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.