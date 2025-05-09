Detective Medina retires after 32 years with CPD

Last week, the Chelsea Police Department celebrated the incredible career and retirement of Detective Rosalba Medina, who finished her last shift after serving the City of Chelsea for over 32 years with the department.

Detective Medina has been a trailblazer in domestic violence investigations, always defending victims with empathy, determination, and deep compassion. She was not only a fierce protector of survivors, but also a trusted advocate in the community—especially among Chelsea’s diverse populations. Her work investigating scams and crimes that targeted vulnerable residents made her a true community detective and a trusted face to so many, according to a statement from the police department.

The statement added that Detective Medina leaves behind a legacy of justice, heart, and humanity and that the department is deeply grateful for her decades of service and proud to have had her as part of the CPD family.

Enjoy your well-earned retirement, Detective Medina—you will always be a part of Chelsea’s story.