City Manager proposes $261.7 million Budget

Special to the Record

City Manager Fidel Maltez has officially submitted the City of Chelsea’s proposed Fiscal Year 2026 (FY26) budget to the City Council, totaling $261.7 million, marking a 6.82 percent increase over last year’s budget. The proposed spending plan reflects the city’s commitment to public safety, education, and infrastructure investment while maintaining a disciplined fiscal approach, according to Maltez.

“This budget continues to build on our investments in public safety, education, and infrastructure while maintaining fiscal discipline,” said Maltez. “Chelsea’s financial health remains strong, and we are focused on balancing growth with affordability and essential services.”

The general fund is proposed at $110.8 million, while the school department would receive $150.9 million, underscoring Chelsea’s strong support for education, Maltez stated.

He added that public safety is a key priority in the FY26 proposal. “This funding ensures we can continue to invest in community policing initiatives and critical training to better serve all our residents,” said Police Chief Keith Houghton.

Fire Chief John Quatieri also praised the proposed investments, noting, “With these resources, we will be able to modernize equipment and enhance firefighter staffing and training to improve response times and safety for our community.”

Beyond public safety, the budget supports enhancements in infrastructure, technology, and community programs. It also addresses cost pressures such as rising health insurance premiums and contractual salary increases across departments, according to Maltez.

Important upcoming dates for the budget process include:

Department Budget Presentations and Hearings to the City Council: Scheduled for May 12 – 15, 2025

City Council vote on the FY26 Budget: Scheduled for June 2, 2025

“An engaged community is vital to our budget process. We want to hear from everyone,” said Deputy City Manager for Finance Michael Mason. Under Mason’s direction the City held the first public budget forums one in March and one in April leading up to the formal budget process as a tool to engage residents and community