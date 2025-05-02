New Chelsea Police Officer Joseph Cataldo was sworn in on Monday by City Clerk Jeannette Cintron, witnessed by City Manager Fidel Maltez, Chief Keith Houghton, & Professional Standards Division Command Staff. Also in attendance were his family members. Cataldo has been in law enforcement since 2017 and is a lateral transfer from another police department.
He will undertake additional on-the-job training, riding with a veteran officer in the Chelsea Police Field Training Program, before hitting the streets on his own.
Swearing In
New Chelsea Police Officer Joseph Cataldo was sworn in on Monday by City Clerk Jeannette Cintron, witnessed by City Manager Fidel Maltez, Chief Keith Houghton, & Professional Standards Division Command Staff. Also in attendance were his family members. Cataldo has been in law enforcement since 2017 and is a lateral transfer from another police department.