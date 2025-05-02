Swearing In

New Chelsea Police Officer Joseph Cataldo was sworn in on Monday by City Clerk Jeannette Cintron, witnessed by City Manager Fidel Maltez, Chief Keith Houghton, & Professional Standards Division Command Staff. Also in attendance were his family members. Cataldo has been in law enforcement since 2017 and is a lateral transfer from another police department.

He will undertake additional on-the-job training, riding with a veteran officer in the Chelsea Police Field Training Program, before hitting the streets on his own.

Courtesy Photo

New Chelsea Police Officer Joseph Cataldo.