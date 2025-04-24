News Briefs

Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton to receive the 2025 CIT Visionary Award

Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton has been selected as the recipient of the prestigious 2025 CIT (Crisis Intervention) Visionary Award. This award will be presented at the annual Beyond CIT: Leaders, Champions & Visionaries event on May 15 in recognition of Chief Houghton’s outstanding leadership and commitment to enhancing officer wellness and implementing Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) principles.

Chief Houghton’s dedication to the principles of CIT and the wellness of his department’s officers has made a significant impact. Under his leadership, Chelsea officers have participated in foundational and advanced CIT training, increasing their capacity to manage complex behavioral health-related calls. Furthermore, Chief Houghton has pioneered efforts to promote organizational wellness, ensuring that 100% of the department had access to the Rewire4 training program. This initiative helps officers address the emotional challenges of policing while building resiliency and supporting their mental health.

Chief Houghton’s visionary leadership reflects his compassion for improving the wellness of his staff and his steadfast commitment to strengthening partnerships across systems and fostering a culture of collaboration and continuous skill development, according to ciy leaders.

The award ceremony will occur in April and include a keynote address by Neil Gang, retired Chief of Police for the Pinole Police Department in California and founder of 4th Watch Consulting.

Online community survey open for comprehensive plan process

The City of Chelsea invites all residents and community members to participate in the Chelsea ¡Pa’Lante, Onward! Spring Survey. Whether residents have called Chelsea home for decades or are recent arrivals, whether they own a business or rent an apartment, their input is invaluable.

The City seeks to hear from everyone, as every voice plays a crucial role in shaping the future of Chelsea.

The community’s survey responses will help inform the development of Chelsea !Pa’Lante, Onward! – Chelsea’s first comprehensive master plan since 1970. Chelsea ¡Pa’Lante, Onward! is a community-driven planning initiative focused on creating a comprehensive, 15-year roadmap to guide Chelsea’s growth and development.

Gathering community responses to the survey is essential to the planning process. By participating, community members help build a future that reflects the needs, dreams, and aspirations of everyone in the city. Every response will play a pivotal role in crafting a strategic vision that reflects the values and priorities of the people who live, work, and play here.

The survey is available now and can be completed online at onward.chelseama.gov. We encourage everyone to take part and share their thoughts.

Juvenile charged in Broadway shooting

Chelsea police arrested a juvenile in connection with the Wednesday, April 16 shooting that left a 33-year-old Chelsea resident in critical condition.

The arrest was made with the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on April 16 near the intersection of Webster Avenue and Broadway. Responding officers located the victim on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he remains in critical condition, according to police.

After an extensive investigation, detectives identified and apprehended a juvenile suspect from Chelsea. The suspect is facing multiple charges, including illegal possession of a firearm and armed assault with intent to murder.

“I commend our detectives and the State Police detectives assigned to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office for working tirelessly to bring a suspect into custody so swiftly,” said Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton. “However, I am deeply alarmed that we are charging a juvenile with allegedly carrying an illegal firearm and using it in such a senseless act of violence. This speaks to a larger issue that we as a community must confront together.”

The investigation remains ongoing. Due to the suspect’s age, no further identifying information was released at this time by police.

The Chelsea Police Department urges anyone with information to contact them at (617) 466-4810 or provide an anonymous tip through social media (FB / X / INSTAGRAM / www.chelseapolice.com) and tip line at (617) 466-4880.