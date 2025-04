By Record Staff

State Rep. Judith Garcia said Chelsea’s selection as a finalist for the All-America City Award “is a testament to the power of unity.”

“It reflects the tireless dedication of our residents, organizations, small businesses, and leaders,” said Garcia. “No challenge is too great when we face it together. I’m proud to stand with Chelsea as we celebrate this remarkable achievement.”

The National Civic League’s All-America City Award Ceremony will be held in June in Denver, Colorado.