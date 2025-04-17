Dorchester Man Charged in Chelsea Explosion

Chelsea Police, in collaboration with the Chelsea Fire Department and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, made a swift arrest following a deliberate explosion on Sunday, April 6 in the vicinity of 1016 Revere Beach Parkway.

The suspect, identified as Douglas MacMillan, 40, of Dorchester, was apprehended on Tuesday, April 8,following a joint investigation that began immediately after the incident. Surveillance footage and coordinated efforts by local and state agencies led to MacMillan being charged with possession of an incendiary device and malicious explosion — both felony offenses under state law. \The incident, which involved a homemade explosive detonated near a residential walkway, caused a significant public disturbance. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, according to Chelsea police. Investigators determined the device was purposefully ignited and left to explode next to a tree between apartment complexes.

“This arrest is a direct result of outstanding collaboration between the Chelsea Police Department, the Chelsea Fire Department, and the Massachusetts State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit,” said Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton. “Their professionalism and rapid response ensured this individual was taken into custody swiftly. At a time when our region is preparing for major events like the Boston Marathon and Chelsea’s own 250th celebration, it’s critical that a clear message is sent — acts of this nature will be met with decisive enforcement.”

The investigation was spearheaded by Detective Thomas Broman of the Chelsea Police Department, with key support from fire and bomb squad personnel, including Captain Brian Capistran (CFD) and members of the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

MacMillan was taken into custody in Dorchester and arraigned in Chelsea District Court.