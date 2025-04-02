Appreciation: Ginny Diranian was a Beloved Friend to Many

By Cary Shuman

There was a time when the Avenue Restaurant on Washington Avenue was the center of the political universe in Chelsea.

Ginny Diranian

From mayors to department heads, to police officers and firefighters, to workers at businesses up and down Broadway, the Avenue was the place to be to enjoy a good breakfast or lunch and take in the whole scene where political chatter and friendly conversation merged each day.

The Diranian family ran the restaurant so very well. Andrew Diranian Jr., son of Andrew Diranian Sr. and the amazing matriarch of the family, Evelyn Diranian, would often work the busy grill and somehow find the time to talk sports with customers. As talented as young Andy was in football, Andy was also an exceptional cook, a man of many talents.

And then there was the incomparable force that was “Ginny” Diranian, who knew just about everyone on a first-name basis. People would gravitate toward her, engulfed by her charming personality and her ability to make people feel good about themselves through a kind word or gesture.

Virginia “Ginny” Diranian, a popular member of the Chelsea High School Class of 1972 and beloved friend to many, died March 25, 2025, after a courageous battle against cancer.

At a celebration of Ginny’s life Monday at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Boston, family and friends gathered to pay their final respects at an impressive ceremony.

Tears clear in the eyes of the tough, former football great, Andy Diranian Jr. said of his beautiful older sister, “She supported me every step of my life. Like most brother-sister relationships, we had some ups and downs, but she was always there for me in heart and in spirit. I’m so blessed to have had such a wonderful sister like Ginny.”

Also among the mourners was Ginny’s niece, Andreana Pavlos Pena, whose efforts to ensure that a fitting, final remembrance be bestowed upon her loving aunt will forever be appreciated by all members of the Diranian family. Jon Pavlos, who played Pop Warner football in the organization that the Diranian/Pavlos family helped establish, was also among the nephews and nieces honoring their beloved aunt.