ICE Detains Hundreds in Greater Boston Area, Including Chelsea

By Adam Swift

Over the past week, Trump border czar Tom Homan claimed that the federal agents arrested at least 370 people in the Greater Boston area, including Chelsea.

“ICE had to find and arrest these illegal alien rapists because Massachusetts and Boston are sanctuaries that refuse to cooperate with ICE,” Homan wrote this week on social media. “They would rather release these animals back into the community rather than honor ICE detainers or notify ICE when they are scheduled to be released.”

In a press release, ICE officials claimed that 205 of those detained over the past week had “significant criminal convictions or charges.” ICE claimed that those detained included members of major gangs like MS-13 and Tren de Aragua, and six people arrested are foreign fugitives currently facing charges or convictions for murder, drug trafficking, and more. Agents also reportedly claimed to have seized about 44 kilograms of methamphetamines, 5 kilograms of fentanyl, 1.2 kilograms of cocaine, three firearms, and ammunition during the operation.

For local officials and residents, the federal raids spread fear and confusion throughout Chelsea and the surrounding communities.

Last Wednesday, March 19, local nonprofit La Colaborativa first heard word about ICE agents gathered near Market Basket, City Hall, and other locations in the city.

La Colaborativa closed the doors of its offices on March 19 to help protect Chelsea’s immigrant population from the raids.

This past Monday morning, La Colaborativa officials were warning of the potential for further ICE activity in the area of the Chelsea produce market.

On March 19, La Colaborativa released a statement addressing the ICE action in Chelsea and the surrounding communities.

“Today, our community was harshly confronted with one of the largest immigration raids in Chelsea over recent decades,” it stated. “Orchestrated outside of City Hall, the raid targeted a large number of residents, with agents arresting individuals simply walking to work. Soberingly, this ruthless action tore apart families, many of whom are in the U.S. legally, leaving children to awaken to a devastating reality.

“Unquestionably, today’s events were designed to magnify fear, a fear that permeates our community, preventing countless families from commuting to work, attending school, or venturing out to the grocery store.”

After documenting the severity of the raids, La Colaborativa officials said their team swiftly deployed its humanitarian crisis response across the city, and that they are working to marshal legal services, housing assistance, and crisis stabilization support for the families affected by the events.

City Manager Fidel Maltez said the city has not received official confirmation from the federal government regarding the number of people who were detained in Chelsea over the past week.

“They are really targeting the Boston area,” said Maltez. “It was a tough week for many in the community, this prevents residents from shopping downtown, it prevents people from going to work. We, as a city, do not think that is the right approach.”

Maltez said the Chelsea Police Department will continue its policy of not cooperating with federal authorities on immigration raids, while also ensuring that the city remains safe.