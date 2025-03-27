News

Chelsea Student Artwork on Display at Chelsea Public Schools’ Annual District Art Show

by  •  • 0 Comments

Across two public viewings on Saturday, March 15, and Tuesday, March 18, the Chelsea Public Schools Visual Art Department hosted its annual District Art Show at the Williams School. Students
from across the school district had pieces of artwork representing various techniques and skills on
display for the community to see.

Above, students, families and staff gathered at the District Art Show at the Williams School.
A sample of student work from the Intro
to Digital Art class at Chelsea High School.

