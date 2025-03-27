DPW Offers Residents Opportunity to Purchase Discounted Rain Barrels

Special to the Record

The City of Chelsea Department of Public Works is participating in a Rain Barrel Purchase Program that gives Chelsea residents the opportunity to purchase 60-gallon rain barrels at a discounted price of $89, compared to the market rate currently set between $120 and $160.

The deadline to purchase a discounted barrel is midnight on April 20.

“Rain barrels can help residents reduce their water bills and improve residential stormwater management,” said Cate Fox-Lent, Commissioner of Public Works for the City of Chelsea. “For example, water collected via rain barrels can be used to water gardens and lawns, offsetting the cost of running a hose. Rain barrels also reduce the City’s municipal water demands by reducing runoff and also saves energy at regional treatment plants.”

Community members can purchase a rain barrel for their home by visiting greatamericanrainbarrel.com/community/ and selecting Chelsea as their town. All purchased barrels will be available for pick-up on Saturday, May 3, from 8 a.m. – 12 noon at the City Yard, located at 380 Beacham Street.

Residents who would like to order over the phone, or have customer service, product, or installation questions, must send their phone number and question to [email protected] and a representative from The Great American Rain Barrel Company will reach out to them.

The Rain Barrel Purchase Program is made possible through the City’s partnership with the Great American Rain Barrel, an organization helping communities and their residents conserve water supplies, save money, and protect the environment.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), rain barrels can save the average homeowner 1,300 gallons of water, as 30% of daily water use takes place outdoors. Using the rain barrel’s stored water on the landscape saves water resources and reduces the amount of water purchased from municipal sources.

Rain barrels also help capture rainwater from the roof that would otherwise become runoff, which picks up pollutants and transports them to waterways. Impaired waterways can affect aquatic life and human health. Stored water from the barrels can also be used as an additional resource in times of drought and reduces the risk of erosion and flooding during periods of heavy rainfall. To learn more, visit https://www.epa.gov/