City to Hold Peace Vigil in April on City Hall Lawn

Special to the Record

The City of Chelsea will hold a peace vigil and prayer, calling on the community to unite against violence on Saturday, April 26, at 1 p.m., on the City Hall lawn.

In response to recent events, this gathering aims to empower community members and offer alternatives to violence by showing a path of hope, unity, and resilience. City officials encourage all Chelsea residents, business owners, and stakeholders to come together and send a powerful message that Chelsea will not tolerate violence in its streets.

The city is partnering with the Chelsea Police Department, community faith organizations, La Colaborativa, GreenRoots, the Chelsea Black Community, CAPIC, and Roca for this event.

The event is a family-friendly celebration emphasizing that Chelsea is united against violence. There will be spoken word, a performance by the Chelsea Black Community, a cultural group; Grupo Torogoz, and lively music.

“The City is deeply committed to ensuring the safety of our streets and of our community, and this upcoming vigil invites everyone to join together in solidarity,” said City Manager Fidel Maltez. “It’s a chance for our community to come together in peace, united by hope and healing. Let us celebrate life with music, performances, and a shared commitment to a safer, stronger future.

“This is more than a vigil—it’s a moment to cherish each other, reflect, and enjoy a day of togetherness.”

For more information, visit chelseama.gov/citymanager. For questions about the event, please contact the City Manager’s Office at [email protected] or (617) 466-4100.