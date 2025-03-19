State Grant will Help with Infrastructure Improvements Near Market Basket

By Adam Swift

Chelsea was one of 10 communities in the state recently awarded money for being in compliance with the MBTA Communities Act, which calls for the creation of new multifamily housing districts in communities with or adjacent to MBTA transportation.

The Healey administration established the MBTA Communities Catalyst Fund competitive grant awards to support activities related to housing creation, from improving or expanding critical infrastructure, to funding the acquisition of land for new development.

For Fiscal Year 2025, Chelsea received $1 million of the $8.7 million handed out to fully compliant communities in the state. According to the Healey administration, the state funds will help unlock as many as 2,300 new housing units in the state and help lower prices.

In Chelsea, the grant money will be used to help design water and sewer improvements to serve its 3A district near the Market Basket Plaza and support planned housing development projects.

“We are very excited to receive this grant; it is a substantial award,” said City Manager Fidel Maltez. “Chelsea fully embraced the entire MBTA Communities process, and Chelsea took it as an opportunity for revisions for the area around Market Basket, especially for housing units.”

Maltez said the city has been having conversations with Market Basket about the future buildout of the property, with opportunities for additional retail and business space as well as housing.

But to make that kind of development possible, there is a great need for improved infrastructure, especially for water, sewers, and roadways, Maltez said. The state grant will allow the city to begin the process of upgrading the water and sewer infrastructure around Spruce and Second streets, which Maltez said will be the nexus of future development in the area.

“The MBTA Communities Law is already paving the way for new housing for Massachusetts residents, and today we are proud to award the first round of MBTA Community Catalyst Funds in support of cities and towns that are working hard to bring down housing costs for their residents,” said Governor Maura Healey. “From the start, our administration has been committed to working closely with communities to not only come into compliance with the law, but to also provide resources to help them turn their plans into reality. These funds will be crucial for supporting housing creation and infrastructure upgrades so that we can make housing more affordable across the state.”

Housing and Livable Communities Secretary Ed Augustus said the Catalyst Fund is another state funding source to help communities jumpstart housing production.

“Increasing the supply of housing helps lower costs for all residents and these grant awards give our communities a hand as they work to build the housing they need,” Augustus said.