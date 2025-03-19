News in Brief

City announces changes to traffic patterns on Clinton Street to

In response to input gathered from the public, the City of Chelsea announced that beginning March 31, drivers will no longer be able to enter Clinton Street from Broadway or Eastern Avenue.

This change aims to improve safety and reduce congestion in the area. “Do Not Enter” signage will be in place to inform drivers, according to city officials.

The city’s Traffic and Parking Commission approved these changes, which were made with the help of public input gathered during community meetings for Upper Broadway Improvements.

Part of Clinton Street will soon become one-way, allowing traffic to flow from east to west, specifically from Eastern Avenue to Eastern Avenue Auto Body. The rest of the street will remain two-way to preserve existing parking and functional use of Clinton Street for its businesses and residents.

The decision to improve the intersection occurred through the MassDOT design process. The change will improve its functionality and safety. Chelsea departments, such as Chelsea Public Schools, Fire, and Police, have agreed to execute the change.

If you have any questions or concerns, please email [email protected] or call (617) 466-4192.

City accepting nominees for All Chelsea Awards Gala

The City of Chelsea is inviting the community to save the date and participate in nominating recipients for the 2025 All Chelsea Awards Gala, which will take place on June 26.

This Gala will honor Chelsea residents, businesses, and organizations who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving the lives, welfare and general well being of Chelsea residents.

Chelsea residents are encouraged to nominate those who have distinguished themselves by improving the lives of local residents and/or by enhancing the city’s overall civic standards, from July 2024 to June 2025. Nominations are not valid unless a reason is provided for why the nominee deserves recognition. All nominations must be submitted by April 20.

“We now, more than ever, believe it is really important to find joy in difficult times for our residents and our businesses,” said City Manager Fidel Maltez.

With the gala and the awards, Maltez said the city is intentionally creating another event to draw in commerce for the city, while also celebrating the achievements of the city and its people.

“Last year’s gala was a huge success and a celebration of Chelsea,” Maltez said.

With the civic awards, which will be announced at this year’s gala, Maltez the city is looking to celebrate the folks who contribute to the community every day.

The City of Chelsea Civic Standards: The City of Chelsea values active community participation, social justice, and neighborliness. Chelsea’s civic standards encourage residents to engage in public service, volunteer, and promote awareness and equality that result in a greater sense of community.

The city invites residents to nominate any individual, business, or organization who exemplify these standards for recognition at our upcoming awards ceremony.

To nominate a Chelsea community member, visit www.chelseama.gov/gala.