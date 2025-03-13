Renowned Cartoonist Liniers Visits with CHS Students

Chelsea High School Librarian Trent Bordok, in coordination with Wondermore, hosted an awesome, educational event that featured the world-renowned cartoonist, Liniers, visiting and speaking with three separate groups of students inside the Andrew P. Quigley Memorial Library.

Liniers, whose real name is Ricardo Siri, delighted the students with stories of his childhood in Argentina and his early career in advertising before deciding to become an illustrator and cartoonist for magazines and newspapers.

Liniers told the beautiful story of how he proposed to his future wife in his own comic strip that appeared in the newspaper that day. Liniers and his wife, now have three daughters.

A humble genius of his art, Liniers displayed eight covers of the famed New York magazine in which he had the honor of providing the illustrations.

The message that Liniers instilled in the students: “Do what you love to do” – as Liniers has in his brilliant career – but adding wisely, “you still need to pay the bills.”

Liniers was being “real” with his audience.

Find the right college or trade, study hard, work hard, and then dedicate yourself to getting a job that you will like each day of your life.

It was a great day for the CHS students who had the opportunity to hear from a talented man who has reached the highest level in his field.