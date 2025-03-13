Chelsea Resident Steven Romero Hernandez Named Student of The Year at Tech

Special to the Record

Superintendent David DiBarri is pleased to share that Northeast Metro Tech has recognized student Steven Romero Hernandez as the school’s vocational student of the year.

Steven, who is bilingual, is a senior from Chelsea studying Robotics and Automation. He has maintained a 4.39 GPA, ranking him third in the senior class, while also earning more than a dozen awards for his work on robotics and automation.

Among the awards earned by Hernandez is a bronze medal at the 2024 National SkillsUSA Robotics and Automation Competition, as well as a gold medal at both the state and district competitions, where Hernandez’s work earned him a scholarship.

“Steven is a confident and mature leader who represents Northeast Metro Tech with excellence,” said Principal Richard Barden. “His dedication to both his school and community, combined with his hard work and achievements in Robotics and Automation, make him truly deserving of this honor. He embodies the work ethic, character, and humility that defines our students, as well as the skills, determination, and commitment to making a positive impact. Steven leads by example, and we are proud to celebrate his accomplishments and this well-earned recognition.”

Steven plans to pursue an Engineering Tech degree at the Franklin Cummings Institute of Technology, and has already taken numerous Advanced Placement courses.

Steven has been recognized with two Craftsmanship Awards from Northeast Metro Tech, has twice been student of the trimester, and is an active participant in both the National Technical Honor Society and STEM. He is certified in OSHA 10 and NC3 Digital Multimeter.

“Steven is polite, respectful, and a natural leader,” said Robotics and Automation Department Head Brian Caven. “Steven is always on time to class. He is always ready to support others who have difficulty with the material, and he works tirelessly to complete all projects with efficiency and precision. Steven is truly a model student and a citizen who will represent Northeast Metro Tech with honors.”

Beyond academics, Steven contributes to his community as an open house volunteer, a recycling center assistant, and a band member at his church.

“Steven is a student who exemplifies the skill, dedication, and community spirit that we strive to instill in our students here at Northeast Metro Tech,” said Superintendent DiBarri. “I congratulate Steven on this well-earned honor and recognition!”