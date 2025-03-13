News in Brief

Street closures for Chelsea Pa’Lante Fest March 15

The City of Chelsea has announced that three streets will be closed for Chelsea Pa’Lante Fest, a community block party on Saturday, March 15, from 2-5 p.m. in Chelsea Square. The block party will transform the area into a vibrant celebration of the city’s future, with activities for everyone, from free miniature golf and face painting, to food, shopping, and an opportunity to engage and learn more about Chelsea ¡Pa’Lante, Onward! – the City’s first Comprehensive Plan since 1970 – currently in development.

To ensure public safety and accommodate the block party’s many activities, the following streets will be closed to traffic from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 15: Winnisimmet Street at Broadway; Broadway at Second Street; and Second Street at Park Street.

Chelsea Square is located at approximately 189 Winnisimmet Street and is bordered on one end by the Apollonaire Theatre and on the other end by our Chelsea Police Station, 19 Park Street. For those who are unfamiliar with the area, signs will be posted to help guests find their way.

At the event, the City Manager’s Office will unveil the new logo for Chelsea ¡Pa’Lante, Onward! – a visual symbol of the City’s commitment to moving Chelsea forward together. The logo aims to capture the city’s festive and diverse community and symbolizes both Chelsea’s past and future. The community will also have the opportunity to meet with the members of the Chelsea Pa’Lante Steering Committee – all comprised of Chelsea residents – and Utile, the design consultant for the plan.

The Chelsea Police and Fire Departments will also host a pop-up “Touch-a-Truck” event at Chelsea Pa’Lante Fest, opening up their vehicles to the public, allowing people to get a close look at the equipment, ask questions, and learn about the important work these teams do in our community.

For more information about the event in English, visit onward.chelseama.gov and Spanish, visit palante.chelseama.gov, or contact Devon Fields, Deputy City Manager of Operations for the City of Chelsea, at [email protected].

How to Help When Someone With Alzheimer’s Wanders from Safety

“Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person with Alzheimer’s disease.” Stories like this occur frequently nationwide, because wandering is a common behavior among individuals living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia-related illnesses. When you need to run this type of story in your area, here are tips from the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America that individuals who encounter someone who is wandering can use to help them (after contacting first responders):

• Approach the person slowly and calmly from the front with your hands down.

• Introduce yourself in a soft, caring tone and explain you are there to help and listen. Offer your hand, make eye contact, and speak slowly.

• Check whether the person is injured.

• Don’t attempt to correct the person if they are unaware of their environment. Listen and be supportive.

Wandering prevention tips for family caregivers are also available through the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.