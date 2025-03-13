Legendary Coach Joe Bevere will Celebrate his 94th Birthday March 24

Special to the Record

Joseph Bevere was an All-American punter at Drake University. Yes, the best punter in Division 1 college football in America, according to Collier’s magazine.

Joe Bevere Sr., pictured

during his career as a teacher

in the Chelsea school system.

Joseph Bevere, the former Chelsea High School baseball head coach, will celebrate his 94th birthday March 24.

“Coach Bevere is aces,” said Bobby Spinney, the starting centerfielder for Bevere’s 1975 Eastern Mass. champion CHS baseball team. “He’s a great mentor and I’ve always looked up to him as a great coach. A great man, a great father, and he has a great family. I wish him the best. I hope he can have 20 more great years. Happy Birthday, Coach Bevere.”

Bevere is the father of former Chelsea High School cheering captains Jacqueline Bevere and Jolene Bevere, and Joe Bevere Jr., easily one of Chelsea’s greatest athletes of all time.

Longtime Pony League fans will remember Mr. Bevere standing behind the Voke Park fence on the first-base side (Washington Avenue) trying to blend in with other parents (even though everyone knew who Mr. Bevere was) and watching proudly as his son, Joe Bevere Jr., played for Larry Notkin’s Royals. Young Joe – an extraordinary pitcher, fielder, and hitter – led the Royals to three consecutive CYBL championships.

Mr. Bevere has so many wonderful memories from his children and grandchildren – and his wife, the late Kay Bevere, with whom he shared 44 years of marriage.

Happy Birthday, Coach Bevere!