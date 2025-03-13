Historical Commission Seeking Resident Input on Downtown Design

Special to the Record

To help protect and preserve Chelsea’s historic districts in the downtown area, the Chelsea Historical Commission wants to create guidelines for how new buildings should be designed in these districts. The commission is asking for input from the community to help shape these guidelines, which will influence the future look and feel of downtown Chelsea’s historic districts.

The historical commission will be hosting two virtual community meetings in March to gather public input on how people experience the downtown historic districts; learn what building elements and materials do they like and dislike; what architectural styles they enjoy; what relics of the past they enjoy and want to maintain; and what places do people enjoy and would like to see in Chelsea. A third in-person community meeting will be held in April.

Evening Zoom meeting on Tuesday, March 18, 6-7 p.m.

Registration Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/Hmjeldg8T0Kn-5iwkm7O6w

Lunch-Hour Zoom meeting is Wednesday, March 26, 12-1 p.m.

Registration Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/U_loJn-oQfO4adoFIgNyTg

Anyone with questions can contact William Cecio, Planning and Land Use Manager for the City of Chelsea, at [email protected] and (617) 466-4186.