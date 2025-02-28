Chelsea Schools Receive State Funding to Improve Access to Mental Health Services

By Adam Swift

On Monday, the Healey-Driscoll Administration announced the awarding of $5,540,875 in grants to 60 school districts, educational collaboratives and charter schools across Massachusetts to improve student access to behavioral and mental health services and support.

Chelsea received $100,000 in those funds to help strengthen the district’s mental health and social-emotional learning (SEL) initiatives and help implement comprehensive, evidence-based interventions to ensure students receive the mental health support they need to thrive academically and emotionally, according to Chelsea school officials.

“I am grateful for the $100,000 in grant funding awarded to Chelsea Public Schools, which will enhance our ongoing efforts to prioritize the mental health and well-being of our students,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Almi Abeyta. “This funding allows us to continue building a stronger, more inclusive support system that helps students not only succeed academically, but also thrive emotionally.”

The grant will support several key initiatives such as:

Universal Mental Health & SEL Screening Systems: Investing in tools such as ECINS and the Alongside App that assist in identifying and addressing student needs across Tier 1 (universal), Tier 2 (supplemental), and Tier 3 (intensive) interventions.

Expansion of Individual Student Support Plans: Implementing targeted, data-driven interventions for students requiring additional support

Enhancing Culturally Responsive Mental Health Supports: Providing professional development for staff, embedding racial equity in SEL practices, and ensuring that students and families have a voice in shaping mental health initiatives.

Youth Mental Health Day: Portions of the funding will be used for CPS’ district-wide event that engages students, families, and community partners in raising awareness and connecting families with mental health resources.

Mental Health Partnerships: Strengthening collaborations with organizations like Mass General Hospital (MGH), Cartwheel Care, and community-based mental health providers to extend support beyond the school setting.

“Through this investment in comprehensive mental health services, culturally responsive practices, and vital community partnerships, we are ensuring that every student in Chelsea receives the care and resources they need to grow and succeed both inside and outside the classroom,” said Abeyta.

Governor Maura Healey said there is a mental health crisis for students that was only made worse by the pandemic.

“That’s why improving students’ access to behavioral and mental health care is a priority for our administration,” said Healey. “These grants will help districts connect students with the services they need to be safe, healthy and successful today and into the future.”

This funding can be used to help strengthen skills to recognize and respond to mental and behavioral health challenges, establish cross-system coordination to improve integration of behavioral and mental health supports and ensure seamless transitions between schools and communities, and improve data systems to track efforts and impact. These grants also promote piloting universal mental health screening systems.

“The Healey-Driscoll Administration is focused on healing, stabilizing, and transforming our education system that is still recovering from the lasting impacts of the pandemic,” said Education Secretary Patrick A. Tutwiler. “These grants are providing our schools, from North Adams to Dennis, with the funding they need to foster environments that support healthy social and emotional development in their classrooms and beyond,”