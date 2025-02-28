Chelsea Accepting Applications for Funding through Community Preservation Committee

The City of Chelsea is accepting applications for funding through its Community Preservation Act Fund (CPA). Eligible applications will support projects that preserve, acquire, restore, and/or create opportunities for Open Space and Recreation, Community Housing, and Historic Preservation across the city of Chelsea.

Applicants eligible for CPA funding include Chelsea residents, community groups and associations (i.e., Club, Neighborhood Association), non-profit organizations, and city government.

The first step in the application process is for eligible applicants to submit a Project Eligibility Form by Feb. 28. This form is available for download at www.chelseama.gov/CPC or in person at Room 101 in Chelsea City Hall. Applicants can submit the form in person to Room 101 or email the form to [email protected].

Once an eligibility form is approved, applicants will receive the Full CPC Application, due by April 10. Community Preservation Committee members will review all applications and deliberate funding recommendations on May 15. Recommendations for funding are ultimately approved, lowered, or rejected by Chelsea City Council during regularly scheduled city council meetings.

Once the City Council’s vote takes place, approved applicants will be updated and grant agreements for the disposal of grant funding will be drafted.

In 2016, 66.5 percent of Chelsea residents voted to adopt the CPA. This act imposes a 1.5 percent surcharge on residential properties with exemptions for low-and moderate-income homeowners and senior residents and on the first $100,000 of property value. These funds are matched annually with funds from the state. For questions or more information, please contact [email protected] or (617) 466-4185.