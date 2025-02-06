CBC President Joan Cromwell announces ‘Chelsea Trailblazers’

Joan Cromwell, president of the Chelsea Black Community, has announced the five community leaders who will receive this year’s Chelsea Trailblazer Awards.

Award recipients Molly Baldwin, president and CEO of Roca, Chelsea Police Sgt. Star Chung, Tanya Baez, Marcus Queen, and Javier Villeda will be honored at the Black History Month Community Celebration Feb. 27 at the Williams Middle School.

The celebration of Black History Month in Chelsea began Wednesday at City Hall with a kickoff event, “The Struggle Continues Art Exhibit,” featuring artist Towana Wright.

Following are the upcoming events for the celebration of Black History Month in Chelsea:

Saturday, February 15th | 7:30 PM

Verb Flow N Vision: Spoken Word Open Mic & Art

Kushala Sip & Tapas Bar

Featured Poets: Tru Kwende & D. Ruff

If you’d like to perform, there are available positions in the program. If not, come and enjoy the show with us.

Monday, February 24th | 6:30 PM

Chelsea Trailblazers Recognition Ceremony

Chelsea City Hall, Council Chamber (3rd floor)

The Chelsea City Council will recognize our Chelsea Trailblazers with a citation in honor of Black History Month. Let’s show up in numbers to support these incredible individuals and celebrate together!

Thursday, February 27th | 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Black History Month Community Celebration

Williams School A community-wide celebration honoring Chelsea Trailblazers! Expect an outstanding evening filled with entertainment, a dynamic keynote speaker, and a delicious soul food dinner. This is a free event—don’t miss it!