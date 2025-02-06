City Shares February Work Schedule, Traffic Impacts for Downtown Broadway Utility Project

Chelsea officials stated the city is continuing to make steady progress with its Downtown Broadway Utility Project (DBUP). Below is the work scheduled over the next few weeks and the related traffic impacts. The following dates and closures are subject to change as needed and as work progresses. For the most up-to date road closures happening city-wide, visit chelseama.gov/traffic.



Now – February 12

Possible Congress Ave Closure A DBUP began work at the intersection of Congress Ave and Broadway on February 5 that is expected to be completed by February 12. During this time, Congress Ave, from Broadway to Division Street, will remain open, but could be subjected to closures. Once complete, work will move to Broadway between Congress Ave and Cross Street for an undetermined amount of time. During this work, Congress is expected to remain open, but could be subjected to closures.

Now – February 7

Fourth Street, Cherry Street & Broadway Closure Fourth Street will be closed to traffic between Cherry Street and Broadway to allow for work to be completed. This work is anticipated to be completed by February 7. Work could potentially be completed sooner, if so expect this crew to be on Broadway between Fourth Street and Fifth Street.

February 10 – March 11

Broadway Down to One Lane On February 10, a DBUP crew will begin work on Broadway from Fourth Street to Fifth Street. This work is anticipated to be completed by March 11. February 13 – April 3

Broadway Down to One Lane On February 13, a DBUP crew will begin work on Broadway from Congress Ave. This work is anticipated to be completed by April 3. Chelsea began construction for the Downtown Broadway Project in June 2024. The project will be broken down into two phases: Phase 1 of the project will improve utilities throughout the Broadway corridor from City Hall Ave to Williams St and a portion of Washington Ave from City Hall Ave to Bellingham Square. Phase 2 will beautify the corridor with a brand new roadway, sidewalks, and public open space, as well as install new traffic signals and pedestrian safety improvements. These improvements represent the biggest beautification and utility reconstruction effort in Downtown Broadway in the last three decades with a total investment of over $20 million, according to city officials. To learn more, visit chelseama.gov/community/broadway_construction.php