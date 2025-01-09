City looking at pedestrian safety measures

By Adam Swift

A MassDOT project on Broadway expected to start in 2026 could help improve pedestrian safety at the intersection of Broadway, Shurtleff Street, and Marlborough Street.

However, City Manager Fidel Maltez said the public works department will ask the state about the possibility of a traffic light at the intersection.

“This intersection is part of the Downtown Broadway surface design project that will start in 2026,” Maltez stated in a letter to the city council responding to questions about pedestrian safety at the intersection. “This design project is being completed by MassDOT, in close collaboration with City staff. MassDOT decided not to include a traffic signal in this intersection because 1) the traffic volumes only warrant a signal for a few hours out of the day and (2) the soon-to-be new signal at Bellingham Square is too close and traffic will likely back up through both intersections.”

The design does call for installing foundations for mast arms at the intersection so that if the new traffic patterns warrant a signal in the future, it will be easier to install, Maltez said.

“Our Commissioner of Public Works has requested that MassDOT take another look at this intersection to see if a fully functional traffic signal can be installed during the construction period,” Maltez stated. “The Commissioner will also ask our traffic consultant to review this intersection. The Commissioner will see if there is anything we can do with curb alignments or pavement markings in the short term that might help.”

One potential solution could be to swap the one-way directions of Marlborough and Grove. Maltez said he will provide an update to the city council once the review is completed.

In other business, Maltez also responded to a council request regarding a plan for redevelopment on the site at Market Basket.

“I am happy to report that the City continues to be in close coordination with Market Basket on the development opportunities in the property,” Maltez said.

Market Basket has hired an architectural firm to assess development opportunities, he stated. “Over the next few months, our team will be working with this team to evaluate development opportunities and assess how the City can support this process,” Maltez stated. “Finally, our team is prepping an application to the MBTA Communities Catalyst Fund grant to support development of this property. The grant will be geared towards improving water, sewer, and stormwater infrastructure on Second and Spruce Streets.”