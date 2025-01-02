City to Commemorate 250th Anniversary of Battle of Chelsea Creek in 2025

Special to the Record

In 2024, Chelsea celebrated its 400th anniversary.

Looking ahead, the celebrations will continue. In 2025 and 2026, Massachusetts 250 will commemorate the many battles across the state that led to America’s independence.

Chelsea will be part of the celebrations with the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Chelsea Creek in May of 2025. The Battle of Chelsea Creek was the first naval engagement of the Revolutionary War.

Programming and additional events will take place in Chelsea and across Massachusetts to honor #ourfirst250.

Over the coming weeks and months, the city will have more details about the plans to celebrate the anniversary of the Battle of Chelsea Creek as a foundational moment in American history.

For more information about the state celebrations, visit https://massachusetts250.org/’