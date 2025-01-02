CHS Athletes Shine at Boston Holiday Challenge

A trio of members of the Chelsea High indoor track and field team turned in outstanding performances at Saturday’s Boston Holiday Challenge Meet, which drew competitors from across the country, that was held at the TRACK at the New Balance athletic facility in Brighton.

Sophomore star Thania Simon brought home a seventh-place medal in the triple jump with a final landing of 33’-6.25” and just missed earning a medal in the 200 dash with a ninth-place finish with a sprint of 27.03.

Senior teammate Kiara Ramirez-Villata earned an eighth-place medal in the shot-put with a throw of 33’-10.5”.

For the boys, Ariel Chacon-Aracena competed in two events cracking the top-20 in both. Ariel finished in 11th place in the shot with a heave of 43’-5.5” and in 19th place in the weight throw with a toss of 40’-8.5”.

Both the CHS boys and girls teams will resume their 2025 dual-meet season against their Greater Boston League opponents next Thursday (January 9) at the Reggie Lewis Athletic Center in Roxbury.

CHS boys hoop hosts Revere this Friday

The Chelsea High gym will be rockin’ & rollin’ when the Red Devil boys basketball team plays hosts to their Greater Boston League archrival, the Revere High Patriots, this Friday evening (January 3). The opening tip is set for 6:00.

The twice-yearly contests between the Red Devils and the Patriots have been epic battles that have filled both teams’ gyms since the schools resumed their rivalry about 15 years ago.

Coach Cesar Castro’s Chelsea squad enters the fray with a 2-1 record, having recorded victories over GBL foes Malden and Somerville, but coming up short vs. Lynn Classical. Revere is 1-4 after earning its first victory of the season over Malden this past weekend.

Chelsea’s next contest after the Revere match is set for Monday (January 6) when Castro and his crew host non-league opponent Cambridge Rindge and Latin.

CHS girls hoop to host Rockport The Chelsea High girls basketball team returns to action after the Christmas vacation break when the Lady Red Devils make the short trip across the Parkway for a contest at Everett this Thursday (January 2). Coach Ben Jette and his crew will host Rockport next Tuesday (January 7) and Malden next Thursday. Both of those contests will tip off in the CHS gym at 5:30.