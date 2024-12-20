News in Brief

City of Chelsea Announces Holiday-Related Building Closures

To provide its employees with ample time to relax, travel, and celebrate the holidays, the City of Chelsea has announced its public buildings will be closed from Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 2 p.m. through Thursday, Dec. 26, at 8 a.m. and Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 2 p.m. through Thursday, Jan. 2, at 8 a.m.

The City will also suspend all parking enforcement on Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 2 p.m. resuming on Friday, Dec. 27 at 8 a.m. In addition, enforcement will be paused on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. and will resume on Friday, Jan. 3 at 8 a.m.

Curbside trash and recycling collection will not take place on Wednesday, Dec. 25, or Wednesday, Jan. 1.

The City also suspended parking meter enforcement in the downtown area from Dec. 9 through the end of 2024 to support local businesses during the holiday season and provide relief for the community following downtown construction. This initiative aims to encourage residents and visitors to shop locally, giving a boost to downtown businesses during the busy holiday shopping season.

While parking meters will not be enforced downtown, the City will continue to enforce the two-hour maximum parking rule in this area to promote turnover and ensure ample parking for all who wish to visit downtown.

License Commission approves extended New Year’s Eve hours

The city’s license commission approved extended hours for restaurants and bars on New Year’s Eve at its regular meeting last week.

As has been the case in past years, licensed liquor-serving establishments will be allowed to stay open until 2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.

According to Chelsea police, there have not been any issues in the past several years with the establishments remaining open for an additional hour on New Year’s Eve.