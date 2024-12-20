Council Honors Residents for their Service

By Adam Swift

The City Council honored Assistant Veterans’ Agent Juan Carlos Morales and Board of Health member Dr. Dean Xerras with celebratory resolutions at its meeting on Monday night.

Juan Carlos Morales, an Army veteran and the city’s assistant veterans’ agent, was recognized for his role in helping residents during a six-alarm fire on Washington Avenue in August.

On the morning of August 14, Morales went into the burning building at 185 Washington Ave. to alert residents to evacuate.

“Undeterred by heavy fire and smoke conditions, Juan Carlos went door-to-door to ensure every resident was warned and able to safely evacuate,” the resolution stated. “In addition to his initial efforts, Juan Carlos displayed unparalleled bravery by re-entering the building to rescue an elderly man who remained on the third floor, locating and bringing the individual to safety.”

Councilor-at-Large Leo Robinson praised Morales for his life saving efforts in August, as well as his overall dedication to the city.

“I have worked with him over the past several years putting together Veterans Day and Memorial Day, and he just has an outstanding character,” said Robinson.

District 8 Councilor Calvin Brown thanked Morales for his deduction and for being in the right place at the right time.

District 4 Councilor Tanairi Garcia noted that she went to kindergarten with Morales in Chelsea.

“It is an honor to have you here and to an honor to have you still a resident of Chelsea and a hero,” said Garcia.

The council also presented a celebratory resolution to Dr. Dean Xerras, who intends to retire from the board of health when he completes his current term. Xerras has served on the board since 2006.

A graduate of Tufts University School of Medicine, Xerras has practiced general medicine at MGH Chelsea since 2002 and has served as its medical director since 2009. In addition, Xerras is an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and is active in teaching MGH residents.

“During his tenure on the Board of Chelsea, the City enacted more stringent tobacco regulations, as well as a city-wide ban of artificial trans fats in all food service establishments – the first such ban in the United States,” it states in the resolution. “Dr. Xerras also played an important role in the City’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, personally assisting with quarantine residents at a hotel in Revere.”

Several councilors praised Xerras for his dedication to the city, especially for his efforts during the Covid pandemic.