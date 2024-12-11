Domestic Violence Vigil Planned for City Hall

Special to the Record

HarborCOV, the local domestic violence program serving Chelsea, East Boston, Winthrop, and Charlestown is partnering with the City of Chelsea and the Chelsea Women’s Commission to remember Melissa Janvier Pablo with a vigil at Chelsea City Hall on Thursday.

Pablo died on Dec. 6 after allegedly being shot by her estranged husband outside a Chelsea hotel.

Luckenson King Pablo, 31, was arrested hours after the shooting at an Everett apartment building by Chelsea Police and was later arraigned on murder charges in Chelsea District Court and ordered held without bail.

“This terrible loss underscores the urgent need for us to unite in the fight against domestic violence and to stand in solidarity with survivors,” said Chelsea City Council President Norieliz DeJesus. “As City Council President, I extend my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones affected. The Chelsea City Council remains steadfast in its commitment to providing essential resources, unwavering support, and hope for those in need. We will continue to work together with compassion and determination to create a community where safety, dignity, and respect are the foundation for all.”

In partnership with the City of Chelsea and Chelsea Women’s Commission and community groups, HarborCOV will host a community vigil on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at 6 PM on the Chelsea City Hall to honor the life of Melissa Janvier Pablo and raise awareness about the lethality of domestic violence.

“This tragic incident underscores the ongoing dangers that many victims of domestic violence face, especially when attempting to escape an abusive relationship. It’s important to recognize that leaving an abusive partner can be a perilous moment for survivors,” said Rachel Angerhofer, Director of Domestic Violence Prevention Programs, RESPOND INC. The period of separation often escalates the risk of violence. It is crucial that communities, support networks, and law enforcement work together to offer resources and safety plans to those in vulnerable situations,”

A Community Call to Action Circle will be held in the coming weeks. The date, time, and location are to be determined. For those wanting to take action sooner, the Chelsea Women’s Commission encourages collaboration both with HarborCOV and the community.

“Domestic violence is everyone’s business. It does not discriminate based on race, socioeconomic status, language, sexual orientation, or gender identity or expression,” said Kourou Pich, HarborCOV’s CEO. We must realize that this type of violence affects all of us, and we need to take a stand to support and educate our friends, neighbors, and families.

Those wishing to receive confidential help regarding domestic violence issues can call HarborCOV’s hotline at (617) 884-9909, and for more information about HarborCOV, call its business office at (617) 884-9799. “We stand in solidarity with HarborCOV and other partners working tirelessly to provide resources and protection for girls and women,” said Lourdes Alvarez, Chair of the Women’s Commission. “I also call on everyone to take responsibility and play a role in ending violence against women. Challenging a machismo culture is everyone’s role and responsibility. And you need to take action now! The Chelsea Women’s Commission is always here for those who want to join us in the advocacy for a better future.”