Planning Ahead

City looks at five-year plan for road reconstruction

By Adam Swift

If your road or sidewalk is in rough shape, there’s a chance that some help could be coming sometime in the next four years.

The city’s public works department has developed a projection of streets and sidewalks that will be reconstructed over the next four years, according to City Manager Fidel Maltez.

“The DPW does a fantastic job maintaining our infrastructure and keeping up with our streets,” said Maltez. “Now that our Capital Improvement Plan is close to being finalized for FY2026, the DPW shared the lists attached. Annually, the City of Chelsea receives approximately $600,000 in Chapter 90 funds.

“We supplement these funds locally through our CIP to maximize the amount of projects that can be completed.”

Maltez noted that the list of projects is subject to change depending on construction costs and availability of funding.

“We will also coordinate closely with National Grid, Eversource, and other companies that might be doing work in each respective street,” stated Maltez.

He added that the city would take feedback from the city council concerning the streets and sidewalks for the list.

The projected roadway projects for Fiscal Year 2026 include: Highland Street from Marginal Street to Bellingham Street, Cottage Street from Shawmut Street to Willow Street, Chester Avenue from Shawmut Street to Highland Street, Watts Street from Lynn Street to Willow Street, and Suffolk Avenue from Shurtleff Street to Shawmut Street. Proposed sidewalks for FY26 include Cottage Street from Willow Street to Shawmut Street, Highland Street from Chester Avenue to Bellingham Street, and Chester Avenue from Willow Street to Highland Street.

The projected roadway projects for FY27 include sections of Library Street, Tudor Street, Clinton Road, Carol Street, Washburn Street, and Highland Street. The proposed sidewalk projects include sections of Tudor Street, Prospect Avenue, Arlington Street, and Summit Avenue.

The proposed roadway projects for FY28 include portions of Clark Avenue, Jefferson Avenue, Bloomindale Street, Spruce Street, and Maple Street. Sidewalks include portions of Clark Avenue, Vernon Street, Jefferson Avenue, and Exeter Street.

The proposed roadway projects for FY29 include portions of Parker Street, Grandview Road, Perkins Road, Laurel Street, Kimball Road, Bassett Street, County Road, Reynolds Avenue, 4th Street, and Vernon Street. Sidewalks include portions or all of Parker Street, County Road, Basset Street, Reynolds Avenue, Laurel Street, Grandview Road, and Sturgis Street.