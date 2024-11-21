Forbes Street 9-alarm Fire Destroys Abandoned Industrial Building

By Adam Swift

A massive nine-alarm fire destroyed an abandoned former industrial building on Forbes Street early Monday morning. Nearly 20 neighboring departments helped knock down the fire. The fire was reported at 12:30 a.m. on Monday, and emergency response teams, including the Chelsea Fire Department, Police Department, Office of Emergency Management, Water & Sewer Division, Cataldo EMS, and the Massachusetts Port Authority were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Additional fire crews from the following communities were called in to support Chelsea’s swift response: Arlington, Belmont, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Everett, Lynn, Malden, Medford, Melrose, Reading, Somerville, Stoneham, Waltham, Wakefield, Watertown, Winchester, Winthrop, Woburn, and Quincy. Thanks to a strong coordinated effort, the fire was mostly extinguished at approximately 8 a.m. on Monday, according to a release from the city of Chelsea, although hot spots remained throughout the site. The cause of the fire is now under investigation by the Chelsea Fire Department.

On Tuesday morning, Chelsea firefighters continued to work around the clock to fully extinguish the fire, with crews continuing efforts today, as there are still some areas that are not completely out, and as a result, city officials said firefighters would most likely need to demolish additional parts of the building. Several schools in Chelsea were closed on Monday due to the fire, as were several roads in Chelsea and Revere near the scene of the Forbes property. Commuter rail service was also shut down for a time in Chelsea past the scene of the fire. The former mill property has been abandoned since 2009. A private development group out of China, YIHE Forbes, LLC, gained approval for a 590-unit mixed use development on the site, but in early 2023, the city denied an extension of the permit for the delayed project. City officials have raised safety concerns about the property, and said they have taken significant safety measures at the location.

The Chelsea Fire Department and the Police Department’s Downtown Task Force have conducted weekly inspections of the property since spring of 2024. Earlier this year, the city’s Board of Health City brought the property owner in front of the Chelsea Board of Health, which deemed that, “the buildings and property at the Forbes parcels are unfit for human habitation, pose a nuisance or risk of nuisance, and a risk for accident to the public for purposes of M.G. L. Ch. 111, § 127B” and were ordered to correct multiple violations. The city has continuously tried to engage with the property owner who remains unresponsive, according to Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez. Maltez stated that these actions reflect the city’s commitment to preventing any potential harm to community members who might inadvertently trespass or find themselves in danger near the property. The city required the absent owner to implement additional security measures, including a formal agreement that requires the owner to maintain regular security patrols at the site.

“The City remains dedicated to taking all necessary steps to protect our residents from fire hazards, injuries, and other emergency situations,” a statement from the city administration read. The property is currently listed for sale and is being listed by the Steve Bremis Realty Group with an asking price of just under $30 million. “I hope you’ll join me in extending an enormous debt of gratitude to the Chelsea Fire Department, the Chelsea Police Department, the Office of Emergency Management, the City of Chelsea and to all the other helpers from places near and far,” stated District 5 City Councilor Lisa Santagate. “ A nine-alarm fire burning for 30 hours with no injuries; that’s some commendable work right there.” At Monday night’s council meeting, Council President Norieliz De Jesus also thanked the city’s first responders.

“This morning was tough, we had a massive fire at the Forbes site, a property that we all know very well in these chambers since we have had many concerns,” she said. “I am thankful that there were no injuries with our staff, there were no residents impacted other than the fact that it was a very scary site, this was right behind my home. I walked outside the doors this morning and I saw a Quincy fire truck, I saw a Reading fire truck; it was scary but also beautiful to see how we have our first responders there ready and prepared to protect and serve our community.

“I want to extend a thank you also to our city manager for being on site, for being attentive to the needs that come with all of these fires and these emergencies, grateful for all the directors and first responders that ensure that our families are safe and our community is safe on a daily basis.”