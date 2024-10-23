City Seeking Steering Committee Members for Comprehensive Planning Process

Special to the Record

City Manager Fidel Maltez is accepting applications from community members interested in serving on the Chelsea Pa’Lante Steering Committee, a group of individuals that will advise the City as it develops the Comprehensive Plan, Chelsea Pa’Lante, Chelsea Onward. The plan will shape Chelsea’s future by setting a strategic vision and direction for the community’s growth and development.

The Chelsea Pa’Lante Steering Committee will play an instrumental role in guiding the city through its comprehensive planning process, ensuring that the voices of residents, businesses, and all other stakeholders are heard.

The Comprehensive Plan, which will address key topics such as housing, transportation, economic development, environmental sustainability, and social equity, is designed to reflect the aspirations and needs of Chelsea’s diverse community.

“We are committed to creating an inclusive and equitable process that draws on the experiences and perspectives of all Chelsea residents,” said Maltez. “The Steering Committee will help ensure that our Comprehensive Plan represents the unique spirit of our city and sets a course for a vibrant, resilient, and thriving future.” The Steering Committee will work closely with city staff, the broader community, and Utile, the city’s comprehensive plan consultant, to develop the plan’s recommendations.

Committee members will engage with the public, review research and data, and provide input on draft materials. Interested applicants should demonstrate a strong commitment to the Chelsea community and a desire to actively participate in shaping its future.

The city welcomes applications from all who live or work in Chelsea, with a particular focus on including underrepresented groups, such as young people, people of color, low-income residents, and non-English speakers.

Applications are available on the City’s website or can be picked up in person at City Hall, 500 Broadway, Chelsea, MA. The deadline for applications is Friday, Nov. 15. For more information about the application process or the Steering Committee, please contact Devon Fields, Deputy City Manager of Operations, at [email protected] or (617) 466-4104.

Chelsea Pa’Lante is a community-driven initiative designed to enhance the quality of life in Chelsea through a comprehensive, collaborative planning process. Pa’Lante, meaning “forward” in Spanish, reflects the city’s commitment to progress, inclusion, and equity as it plans for the future. This is the first comprehensive master plan for the city since 1970 and is intended to serve as a road map for the community over the next 10-15 years.