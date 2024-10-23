Chelsea Water & Sewer Division Reps. Continue Door-to-Door Canvassing

The City of Chelsea Water & Sewer Division will continue to canvas Chelsea residences during the week of Oct. 29 through Nov. 1 to identify homes that may be connected to lead service lines. The canvassing outreach is part of the City’s Lead Service Replacement Program, which was recently strengthened with support from the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Get the Lead Out Initiative (GLO).

In September, Chelsea was selected to receive support through the EPA’s GLO Initiative to accelerate the City’s efforts to identify and replace lead pipes used for delivering drinking water to Chelsea residents. Lead exposure is dangerous, particularly for children, who may suffer from permanent intellectual disabilities and behavioral disorders due to severe lead poisoning.

Under the GLO Initiative, the EPA will assist Chelsea in identifying lead pipes through historical record reviews and field verifications, including door-to-door service line identification. Approximately 1,500 homes in Chelsea have not yet been identified as having lead or non-lead service lines. Residents can schedule appointments for service line identification and water tests with Water and Sewer Division representatives during the canvassing and anytime by calling Chelsea 311 at (617) 466-4209 during City Hall business hours: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Friday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The city has been replacing lead service lines at no cost to residents or owners since 2018. Through its partnership with the EPA, Chelsea will also develop a comprehensive lead service line replacement plan, enhance community outreach and education, and apply for funding.

Community engagement will include creating educational materials like door hangers and bill inserts, supporting public events, and offering translation services. For more information about the Lead Service Replacement Program, water tests, residents can contact the Water & Sewer Division directly at (617 466-4310. For more information about the health impacts of being exposed to lead, contact the Chelsea Public Health Department at (617) 466-4080.