FKO Creates Massachusetts’ First-ever Registered Apprenticeship for the Out-of-school Time Workforce

Special to the Record

For Kids Only Afterschool (FKO) is proud to have created Massachusetts’ first-ever registered apprenticeship program for the Out-of-School Time (OST) workforce. A historic launch event held earlier this month at Spinelli’s in Lynnfield brought together key partners and supporters to celebrate this significant achievement in workforce development.

The launch event was attended by distinguished guests, including Massachusetts Department of Early Education & Care (EEC) Commissioner Amy Kershaw, members of the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development (EOLWD), State Senator Sal DiDomenico, and State Representative Joe McGonagle. Together, they joined FKO in celebrating this groundbreaking initiative aimed at transforming the OST workforce through training, mentorship, and career growth.

“We know that apprenticeship models like FKO’s are a key to building and sustaining a robust early education and care workforce through supporting educators to earn while they learn. This program stands out as the first-of-its-kind in the nation dedicated to fostering career growth and professional development in out of school time programs.” said Early Education and Care Commissioner Amy Kershaw. “I congratulate FKO on the launch of this program and thank them for their leadership in this important area of our work”.

Transforming the OST Workforce: This registered apprenticeship program will support 25 OST educators, including those in Chelsea, Kamyla Acetty, Laura Baptista, Jesenia Bey, Elida Flores, Gennecis Romero, and Jhamal Simon, providing them with full-time employment, a livable wage, and benefits. Participants will complete 2,000 hours of on-the-job learning, 150 hours of formalized training, and receive 1:1 mentorship to guide them through their professional journey. The program is designed to ensure OST educators can build a lasting career in a field that plays a critical role in child development.

A Proven Model for Success: The new apprenticeship builds on FKO’s Full-Time OST Educator Initiative, a two-year pilot program that has already achieved a 76% retention rate for full-time group leaders—a 40% increase over part-time staff. With support from both public and private supporters, such as EEC’s Commonwealth Cares for Children’s C3 grant, EOLWD Expanded Apprenticeship funding, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s ASOST-Rebound and 21st Century Community Learning Centers grants, the Amelia Peabody Foundation, Liberty Mutual Foundation and United Way of Massachusetts Bay, FKO’s initiative sets a precedent for sustainable workforce models in the OST field.

“This program not only provides career stability for educators but also benefits the children we serve by creating a high-quality, stable environment,” said Deborah Kneeland Keegan, Co-Founder and Executive Director of FKO. “We’re incredibly proud to bring this opportunity to Massachusetts, and we believe it’s just the beginning of a larger movement to elevate the OST workforce nationwide.”

FKO’s apprenticeship program is supported by coursework developed in partnership with the Institute for Education and Professional Development (IEPD), ensuring that participants gain critical skills to thrive in their roles. Regular competency checks and ongoing mentorship will further enhance their professional growth, while fostering stronger relationships within the team and broader community.

To learn more about FKO’s registered apprenticeship program and how it is shaping the future of the OST workforce, visit: https://fkoafterschool.org/ost-apprenticeship-program/. For Kids Only Afterschool (FKO) is a leading provider of high-quality afterschool north of Boston. With nearly forty years of experience, FKO programs offer safe and nurturing environments where children can learn, grow, and thrive beyond regular school hours.