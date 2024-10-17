Chelsea Holds Latin Heritage Festival

The City Of Chelsea finished its Hispanic Heritage Month which ran from September 15 to October 15,

with a Latin Heritage Festival held in front of City Hall. Music, food, entertainment, dancing, and more

brought residents together to celebrate. 12 individuals were each lauded with an official Certificate of Recondition from the City Council for their efforts in enriching the Latino community in Chelsea. This is

all a part of the City of Chelsea’s celebration of its 400th Anniversary.

Above, the Chelsea High School Orchestra performs.