Chelsea Public Schools Showing Signs of Moving in the Right Direction on MCAS

Special to the Record

On the 2024 MCAS (Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System) Chelsea Public Schools’ (CPS) test scores reflect alignment with statewide patterns. The state reported that in English Language Arts, there was a slight dip from last year; this was true for student scores in CPS as well. Performance on the math section held steady in the state this year; however, CPS had a slight growth in math.

Three out of four elementary schools in the district experienced growth across all subject areas, highlighting that investment in a curriculum that is aligned to state standards is working. Superintendent Dr. Almi G. Abeyta said, “We know there is much work to be done, but the growth we are seeing at the elementary schools is evidence that we are on the right track. We know that we still have work to do, especially at the secondary level; however, with new curriculum materials in the secondary grades as well, we know we will see gains in the forthcoming years.”

CPS is trending in the right direction. Among the elementary schools, the Berkowitz Elementary School has distinguished itself by achieving double-digit gains in every tested area. This outstanding performance has earned the Berkowitz recognition from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) as a “School of Recognition.”

DESE identifies a small number of Schools of Recognition annually as schools that demonstrate progress toward annual accountability targets, with an emphasis on the performance of all students in the school and the school’s lowest performing students group (where applicable). School Committee Chair, Ana Hernandez, expressed pride in the achievement, stating, “We are incredibly proud of the hard work and determination exhibited by all our students and educators. The recognition of Berkowitz Elementary as a ‘School of Recognition’ is a testament of high-quality teaching and a supportive environment of excellence that we strive to create at all schools.”

This accomplishment reflects CPS’ commitment to continuous improvement and focus on student success. The district remains committed to fostering an engaging and enriching learning environment, aiming to further build on this momentum in the coming years. For more information about the Chelsea Public Schools and its academic initiatives, please visit the district