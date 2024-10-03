Chelsea PD, Faith-based Organizations to Kick off “Faith & Blue” Events

Special to the Record

The City of Chelsea Police Department is hosting a series of Faith & Blue events with Chelsea’s faith-based organizations, including La Luz de Cristo, St. Luke’s Church, Salvation Army of Chelsea, and Revival Chelsea. Chelsea’s Faith & Blue events, which aim to strengthen community ties and enhance public safety through meaningful engagement between law enforcement and residents, will kick off on Friday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m., at La Luz de Cristo.

“Faith & Blue represents a vital opportunity for us to connect with our community on a deeper level,” said Police Chief Keith Houghton. “By partnering with our local faith-based organizations, we promote public safety and reinforce the bonds of trust essential to a thriving community. We invite everyone to join us in these events as we work together to create a Chelsea where every resident feels safe and valued.” City Manager Fidel Maltez said the Faith & Blue initiative exemplifies the power of community collaboration “By connecting our residents with law enforcement through the shared values of faith, we build trust and foster a safer, more inclusive Chelsea,” Maltez said.

“I encourage everyone to participate in these events and strengthen our community bonds.” La Luz de Cristo Pastor Keila Velez said it is exciting to see much more participation this year with a variety of houses of worship and the Chelsea Police Department.

“Faith and Blue is a perfect opportunity for the faith community to honor our elected officials and public servants who put themselves on the line regularly and to pray for them,” Velez said. “We believe that Chelsea will be blessed as its leaders and churches, synagogues, and mosques are all working together for the safety and good of the residents.” Schedule of Faith & Blue Events*

• October 4, 7 p.m.: La Luz de Cristo, 738 Broadway Ave • October 11, 6 p.m.: Temple Emmanuel, 60 Tudor Street

• October 13, 1 p.m.: Saint Luke’s-San Lucas Episcopal Church, 201 Washington Ave

• October 17, 6:30 p.m.: Revival Chelsea, 278 Broadway Ave *Additional Faith & Blue events may be added.

The events will feature music, prayer, refreshments, and opportunities for residents to engage directly with officers. Faith & Blue facilitates safer, more unified communities by fostering partnerships between law enforcement, residents, businesses, and faith-based organizations. This national initiative emphasizes the importance of community connections and aims to create an environment where everyone feels secure and included.