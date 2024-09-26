La Colaborativa’s New Teaching Kitchen Heads into Fall, Boosting Health and Resilience

Special to the Record

Following an active summer, full of interactive culinary classes for residents, La Colaborativa is pleased to announce a robust fall schedule for its Teaching Kitchen. Food insecurity and negative health outcomes, which disproportionately impact residents in Chelsea, require new approaches to education. Guided by community members, La Colaborativa’s new teaching kitchen, which now has over 200 participants enrolled and over 15 different classes underway, offers medically-focused cooking classes designed to support community members with preventing and managing diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and other health conditions.

“We’re so proud of this project. From providing nutrition education to cook in the healthiest way possible to building community through our lively cooking classes, this initiative addresses key social determinants of health,” said Gladys Vega, President of La Colaborativa.

“We’re grateful to Mass General Brigham, as well as our partners at UMass Amherst and Chelsea Public Schools for their collaboration.” According to the Department of Public Health, chronic health conditions, like diabetes and obesity, unevenly affect Latinx and immigrant communities, underscoring the importance of prevention work.

“Through welcoming, accessible nutrition counseling and culinary education that embraces cultural diversity, our Teaching Kitchen will help us bridge the health disparities we see every day in our community,” said Alex Train, Chief Operating Officer. Developed in partnership with Mass General Brigham, the Teaching Kitchen is anchored by a full-time Community Nutrition Educator and Promotore de Salud, who have crafted accessible, multilingual classes for all age ranges. With classes available for infants, children, adults, and seniors, the initiative not only supports people with current chronic conditions, but also empowers the younger generations to adapt these practices in the kitchen to prevent future health complications.

Moreover, La Colaborativa runs classes on consumer education to empower residents to make informed choices at grocery stores. By highlighting different ways to prioritize the fresh produce from La Colaborativa’s food pantry and in-house market in culturally relevant meals, recipes are made healthier without sacrificing appeal. For example, community members have expressed uncertainty on ways to incorporate cauliflower into their meals. With the kitchen’s food as medicine approach, they have been able to craft delicious recipes, such as cauliflower ceviche, that can be easily replicated at home with the pantry and the market’s free ingredients.

The current efforts have yielded positive outcomes for community health and wellbeing, forging partnerships with institutions such as the Chelsea Public Schools and Phoenix Charter Academy, UMass Amherst, and Mass General Brigham. From a weekly senior lunch club to classes for students with disabilities and date nights for couples, the Teaching Kitchen is grounded in La Colaborativa’s core tenets of accessibility, inclusion, and dignity.

“I came to La Colaborativa looking for ways to improve my health. I felt stuck in the way I thought about food,” said Ana Huezo, Senior Cooking Club class participant and Chelsea resident.

“I have enjoyed the camaraderie that is fostered inside the kitchen with other seniors like me that are eager to learn. I am fascinated by the delicious, healthy, and convenient recipes. These classes have motivated me every day to better my health. I have lost a few pounds, and I feel better overall.”