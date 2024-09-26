EPA Announces Lead Pipe Assistance Program for Chelsea

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced collaborations with and technical assistance at Chelsea City Hall last Friday for the cities of Chelsea, Fall River, Malden, Melrose, Revere, and Taunton to help identify lead pipes that are used to deliver drinking water and accelerate their replacement to protect public health.

Courtesy Photo

City Manager Fidel Maltez speaking during the EPA Get the Lead Out announcement at

Chelsea City Hall last Friday.

These six Massachusetts cities are participating in EPA’s Get the Lead Out Initiative, a program funded entirely by the Biden-Harris Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to help move the nation toward achieving 100 percent lead service line replacement.

During the event, Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez was joined by EPA New England Regional Administrator David W. Cash, EPA Chief of Staff Dan Utech, state Executive Office of Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs Undersecretary of Environmental Justice and Equity Maria Belen Power, GreenRoots Director of Health Equity and Mobility Monica Elias Orellana, and Clean Water Action Environmental Health Organizer Kiera Alventosa.

“We are extremely grateful Chelsea has been selected to receive vital support from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to expedite the identification of lead pipes within our community,” said Maltez. “Chelsea takes pride in being an early adopter of a comprehensive lead pipe replacement policy and has made notable strides in advancing this important initiative. The EPA’s contribution represents a significant boost for a city of our size, and we are eager to collaborate with federal partners to strengthen our efforts and ensure all residents have access to clean and safe drinking water.”

Maltez said the health of the community is paramount.

“We know that consuming lead in drinking water can have devastating impacts, especially on our children,” said Maltez. “That’s why Chelsea was an early adopter of a comprehensive lead pipe replacement policy in 2018. This policy requires the City to fully replace any lines found in construction that contain lead.”

Despite replacing approximately 300 lines over the past five years, Chelsea has as many as 1,500 unknown water service lines that it needs to address, Maltez said. He said the partnership with the EPA will allow the city to accelerate its efforts significantly.

“Chelsea is a dynamic community with residents from all walks of life,” said Maltez. “This means that one-time communication efforts are not enough. We need to be consistent and proactive in our engagement. “The EPA’s partnership will help us deliver a sustained outreach plan to ensure all residents can access information and support regarding lead pipe replacement.”