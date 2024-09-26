Four Arrested Following Two Shootings

Chelsea police are continuing to investigate two separate Monday morning shootings that resulted in one injury, four arrests, and the recovery of three firearms. Police responded to the first shooting around 8:40 a.m. on Fifth Street. A juvenile was shot in the leg and transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police. Another juvenile was identified in connection with the shooting and arrested. Shortly after the first shooting police were dispatched to the area of 63 Washington Ave. for a report of gunshots.

Police responding to the scene identified three men involved in the incident, and all three were apprehended after a brief foot chase. No injuries were reported in the Washington Avenue shooting. As a precaution, the Williams Middle School and the Early Learning Center were placed on lockdown, which was lifted after police determined the area was safe.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Chelsea Police Department at (617) 466-4805 or provide an anonymous tip through our social medias (FB / X / INSTAGRAM / www.chelseapolice.com) and TIP LINE: 617-466-4880.